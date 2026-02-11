Carolina Core FC Signs Midfielder Thomas Raimbault

HIGH POINT, NC - Carolina Core FC announced today the signing of midfielder Thomas Raimbault to the 2026 roster.

Raimbault, a native of Levallois-Perret, France, most recently competed with Flint City Bucks during the 2025 season. Prior to his time in the USL League Two ranks, he built an impressive collegiate career at UCLA before transferring to the University of Wisconsin, where he became a key contributor for the Badgers from 2023-2025.

Known for his creativity in the midfield, Raimbault earned the Big Ten Conference Sportsmanship Award in 2025 and finished the season tied for the team lead in points with two goals and five assists.

"We're excited to welcome Thomas to the Core," said Head Coach Donovan Ricketts. "He's a smart, technical midfielder who competes every day and brings great character to the locker room. His experience at the collegiate level fits exactly what we look for as we continue building for the 2026 season."

TRANSACTION DETAILS

Thomas Raimbault

Place Of Birth: Levallois-Perret

Playing History: Flint City Bucks (2025)

Collegiate: UCLA Bruins (2022) / Wisconsin Badgers (2023 - 2025)

Highlight: Sportsmanship Award in the Big Ten Conference in 2025. Tied for most points for 2 goals and 5 assists.

Nationality: France / New Zealand

Height: 5,11

Weight: 180







