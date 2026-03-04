Carolina Core FC Expands MLS NEXT Homegrown Program for 2026-2027 Season

HIGH POINT, NC (March, 4, 2026) - Carolina Core FC (CCFC) is proud to announce the continued growth of its MLS NEXT Homegrown program for the 2026-27 season. Entering year three, CCFC will expand its MLS NEXT Homegrown Division programming to include U13, U14, U15, U16, U17, and U19 age groups - a significant milestone for the club and a powerful testament to the talent within the Carolina Core.

MLS NEXT Homegrown represents the highest level of boys youth soccer competition in the United States. The expansion reflects both the competitive success of CCFC's inaugural Homegrown teams and the region's strong support for bringing elite, nationally recognized programming to local players.

From its inception, CCFC's vision has been clear: build a true professional pathway in the Carolina Core. What began with the launch of a men's MLS Next Pro team has evolved into a vertically integrated development model, from recreation to classic, to MLS NEXT Academy Division, to MLS NEXT Homegrown Division, and ultimately to the professional ranks.

In just two seasons, CCFC's Homegrown teams have earned national rankings, postseason appearances, and individual player invitations to U.S. Youth National Team identification events - proof that elite-level development can thrive in the Core.

The expanded MLS NEXT Homegrown Division will operate alongside CCFC's existing MLS NEXT Academy Division and Classic programming at each of the age groups, ensuring competitive pathways for players across multiple aspiration and development levels within one unified club structure.

Importantly, the CCFC Academy remains committed to ensuring access to top-tier competition. The club will continue to offer substantial support through merit-based and financial-need scholarships, reinforcing its belief that talent and work ethic - not financial circumstance - should determine opportunity.

Leadership Perspectives Eddie Pope, Chief Sporting Officer, CCFC:

"Expanding our MLS NEXT Homegrown program is a direct reflection of the talent in this region and the work being done every day by our players and coaches. Competing at the highest level accelerates development. It raises standards. And it prepares players not just for the next level of soccer, but for life."

David Upchurch, Academy Director, CCFC:

"Year three marks an important evolution for our Academy. Adding additional Homegrown age groups allows us to deepen our development model and provide more players with daily elite training, national competition, and a clearly defined pathway within our club."

Leah Hazelwood & Evan Mitz, Board Chairs, CCFC Academy:

"The growth of MLS NEXT Homegrown programming is exactly what we envisioned when this initiative began - creating opportunity at the highest levels for youth in the Carolina Core. The talent has always been here. With the right structure, investment, and belief, we're proving that our players can compete on the national stage."

A Defining Step for the Carolina Core

The expansion of MLS NEXT Homegrown programming underscores CCFC's long-term commitment to raising the standard of youth soccer in the region. What once required leaving the market to pursue elite exposure can now be accessed at home.







