Carolina Core FC Signs Midfielder Tim Zeegers

Published on February 11, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Carolina Core FC News Release







HIGH POINT, N.C. - Carolina Core FC announced today the signing of midfielder Tim Zeegers.

Born in Meerssen, Netherlands, Zeegers developed through the MVV Maastricht Academy, where he joined at just five years old and progressed through every level of the club's system. After 14 years in the academy, he earned a first-team role with MVV Maastricht in 2019, going on to spend six seasons competing in the Dutch Eerste Divisie.

Standing at 5'11" and known for his work rate, tactical awareness, and ability to control tempo in the middle of the park, Zeegers brings a steady presence and professional experience to the Core's midfield group.

"Players who come through one academy and earn their way to the first team bring a different level of commitment," said Chief Sporting Officer Eddie Pope. "Tim has that background, and it shows in how he trains, competes, and carries himself on and off the field."

Zeegers becomes the latest international addition to Carolina Core FC's roster as the club continues shaping a competitive squad for the upcoming season.

TRANSACTION DETAILS

Tim Zeegers

Place Of Birth: Meerssen

Playing History: 2005 - 2019 MVV Maastricht Academy / 2019 - 2025 MVV Maastrict (Dutch Eerste Divisie)

Highlight: A part of the MVV Maastricht academy youth system since he was 5 years old.

Nationality: Netherlands

Height: 5,11

Weight: 170







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from February 11, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.