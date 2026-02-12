Carolina Core FC Signs Defender Dominique Colon

HIGH POINT, NC - Carolina Core FC announced today the signing of defender Dominique Colon to the 2026 roster.

A Maryland native, Colon joins the Core after competing with Barcelona City Football Club during the 2025 season. Known for his athleticism and defensive tenacity, Colon brings depth and versatility to the left-back position as he begins his professional journey.

"We're pleased to add Dominique to our defensive line," said Assistant General Manager and Head Scout Andy Williams. "His commitment to defending and willingness to contribute in attack make him an exciting addition. We look forward to seeing him develop and contribute throughout our 2026 season."

TRANSACTION DETAILS

Dominique Colon

Position: Defender (Left Back)

Place of Birth: Maryland, USA

Playing History: Barcelona City Football Club - 2025

Nationality: USA

Height: 5'8"

Weight: 164







