Toronto FC II Transfer Joseph Melto Quiah to New Mexico United

Published on February 12, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Toronto FC II announced today that the Club has transferred midfielder Joseph Melto Quiah to New Mexico United of the United Soccer League (USL) Championship. Per Club policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Melto, 21, was originally selected 69th overall (third round) by Toronto FC in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft before signing with TFC II on March 20, 2025. The midfielder made two appearances for the Young Reds during the 2025 season including his club debut against Inter Miami CF II on June 12. Prior to MLS NEXT Pro, the Montserrado, Liberia native spent three seasons at the University of Dayton, registering 14 goals and 16 assists across 47 appearances. Internationally, Melto represented Liberia at the youth level and made his senior debut at the age of 16 against Egypt on September 30, 2021.

TRANSACTION: Toronto FC II transfer midfielder Joseph Melto Quiah to New Mexico United of the USL Championship.







