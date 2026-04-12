Toronto FC II and Crown Legacy FC Draw 3-3

Published on April 12, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Toronto FC II News Release







Toronto FC II (1W-2L-2T, 5 points) played out a dramatic 3-3 draw against conference-leading Crown Legacy FC (5W-0L-1T, 17 points) in their 2026 MLS NEXT Pro Home Opener on a wet Sunday afternoon, powered by a Jahmarie Nolan brace and a Fletcher Bank strike at York Lions Stadium.

Toronto FC II Head Coach Gianni Cimini made four changes from the side that last recorded an emphatic 5-0 victory over New York City FC II on March 19. Zakaria Nakhly, Raequan Campbell-Dennis, Stefan Kapor and Kervon Kerr made way from the starting eleven for Adisa De Rosario, Micah Chisholm, Markus Cimermancic and Elias Khodri.

A dramatic first half on a cold, rain-soaked afternoon featured four goals, with two apiece in a breathless, end-to-end opening 45 minutes.

TFC II earned a penalty in the 7th minute when Crown Legacy defender Daniel Longo fouled Jahmarie Nolan in the box.

The Jamaican forward stepped up and emphatically converted past goalkeeper Quinn Syrett to give the hosts an early lead.

Crown Legacy FC responded with a quick-fire double, as Nimfasha Berchimas struck twice in the space of five minutes to hand the conference leaders a 2-1 advantage in the 22nd minute.

The hosts drew level when Jahmarie Nolan pounced on a loose pass from Crown Legacy defender Andrew Johnson and buried a powerful finish.

The 35th minute equalizer marked the Jamaican youth international's first brace for TFC II and levelled the match at 2-2.

Crown Legacy FC were awarded a penalty of their own after Micah Chisholm fouled Daniel Longo in the box. Former Young Red Hugo Mbongue stepped up in the 66th minute and calmly converted from 12 yards to restore the visitors' 3-2 advantage.

The Young Reds found their second equalizer of the afternoon in the closing stages, as Bryce Boneau's deft touch set up Fletcher Bank to unleash an unstoppable right-footed strike from distance into the top corner.

The 83rd minute goal marked Bank's third goal and his team-leading seventh goal contribution since joining the Young Reds in February, building on the Bakersfield, California native's MLS NEXT Pro Player of the Matchweek honours from last month.

With the score locked at three apiece at the final whistle, the two Eastern Conference sides headed to an MLS NEXT Pro shootout, where Crown Legacy FC maintained their unbeaten start to the season, claiming the extra point with a 3-1 victory.

Toronto FC II continue their MLS NEXT Pro campaign hosting Philadelphia Union II next on Friday, April 17. Kick-off from York University in Toronto, Ontario is set for 7:00 p.m. ET and and will be available to watch globally on MLSNEXTPro.com and OneFootball.

Scoring Summary:

TOR - Jahmarie Nolan 8' (penalty kick)

CLFC - Nimfasha Berchimas 17'

CLFC - Nimfasha Berchimas 22' (Nathan Richmond)

TOR - Jahmarie Nolan 35'

CLFC - Hugo Mbongue 66' (penalty kick)

TOR - Fletcher Bank 83' (Bryce Boneau)

Shootout Summary:

TOR - Fletcher Bank - miss (0:0)

CLFC - Hugo Mbongue - goal (0:1)

TOR - Markus Cimermancic - miss (0:1)

CLFC - Erik Peña - goal (0:2)

TOR - Antone Bossenberry - goal (1:2)

CLFC - Andrej Subotić - goal (1:3)

TOR - Joshua Nugent - miss (1:3)

Misconduct Summary:

TOR - Jackson Gilman 47' (caution)

TOR - Micah Chisholm 52' (caution)

TOR - Adisa De Rosario 64' (caution)

TOR - Bryce Boneau 69' (caution)

CLFC - Baye Coulibaly 88' (caution)

Lineups:

TORONTO FC II - Adisa De Rosario; Jackson Gilman, Reid Fisher, Micah Chisholm (Luca Costabile 79'), Richard Chukwu; Tim Fortier (Bryce Boneau 67'), Markus Cimermancic (C), Jahmarie Nolan (Kervon Kerr 79'); Damar Dixon (Joshua Nugent 84'), Fletcher Bank, Elias Khodri (Antone Bossenberry 67')

Substitutes Not Used: Zakaria Nakhly, Dékwon Barrow, Tristan Blyth, Edwin Omoregbe

CROWN LEGACY FC - Quinn Syrett; Will Cleary, Andrew Johnson, Jack Neeley, Ashton Kamdem; Daniel Longo (Andrej Subotić 70'), Aron John, Baye Coulibaly (Erik Peña 90+2'); Nathan Richmond (Emmanuel Uchegbu 70'), Nimfasha Berchimas (Magic Smalls90 +2'), Hugo Mbongue (C)

Substitutes Not Used: Jahiem Wickham, Wyatt Holt, Ethan Curtis, Simon Tonidandel, Brian Romero

MEDIA NOTES

Jahmarie Nolan scored his first brace for Toronto FC II.

Bryce Boneau recorded his first assist for the Young Reds.

With today's result, TFC II's all-time Home Opener record moves to 4W-1L-6T (United Soccer League, USL League One and MLS NEXT Pro).







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from April 12, 2026

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