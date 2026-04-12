FC Cincinnati 2 Return to MLS NEXT Pro Action against New York City FC II

Published on April 12, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

FC Cincinnati 2 News Release







FC Cincinnati 2 and New York City FC II are set to face off in a Matchweek 6 meeting at Scudamore Field at NKU Soccer Stadium on Monday, April 13. The match kicks off at 1 p.m. ET with tickets available through the FC Cincinnati App.

The match will also stream live on OneFootball platforms and on MLSNEXTPro.com.

FC CINCINNATI 2 vs NEW YORK CITY FC II - MONDAY, APRIL 13, 2026 - 1 p.m. ET - SCUDAMORE FIELD AT NKU SOCCER STADIUM

Keep up with all things FC Cincinnati 2 @FCCincinnati 2 on X, Instagram, and Facebook

FC Cincinnati 2/Matchup Notes

Welcome to Cincy, Cheikhou! - On Thursday, FC Cincinnati 2 announced the signing of forward Cheikhou Niang (SHAY-woo knee-ANG). The Senegalese forward arrives in Cincinnati after previously playing with youth academy side Rise Academy in Senegal where he represented the U17, U20 and Elite level teams. Niang scored 16 goals and added seven assists in his time with the U20s and Elite sides.

Niang has also represented Senegal internationally at the U20 level and trained with French Ligue 1 side Stade Brestois 29 (Brest).

Debuts on the pitch - Gio Marioni and Felix Samson made their FCC 2 debuts back in March against Columbus Crew 2. Marioni came on as a late second half substitute, playing nine minutes, while Samson picked up a start and played 55 minutes after representing the Canadian U20s earlier this year.

Back into the swing - The Orange and Blue return to MLS NEXT Pro play after a 22-day break in action when they take the field against New York City FC II. It also marks the first time FCC 2 are back at home since the team's season opener against CT United back on March 1.

Scouting New York City FC II

Record: 0-1-2

Standings: 14th, Eastern Conference

Last Results: 0-5 loss vs. Toronto FC II | 1-1 draw - (5-4 SOW) - vs. Red Bull New York II | 0-0 draw - (5-4 SOL) - at Columbus Crew 2

Head Coach: Matt Pilkington

Leading Scorer: 1 - Seymour Reid

New York City FC II enter Matchweek 6 looking for their first win of the season and head down to Cincinnati on the back of a 5-0 home defeat to Toronto FC II in their last match. NYCFC II currently sit 14th in the Eastern Conference standings on three points.

The Pigeons have found the back of the net just once through the opening three matches of the season. Seymour Reid, who signed with New York City FC as a Homegrown Player in 2025, scored 13 goals in just 15 appearances for the second team a season ago and will once again be the danger man up front for New York. He registered his first of 2026 against Red Bull New York II back in March.

Kamran Acito and Max Murray anchor the New York backline. Acito and Murray are the only two New York players to have played every minute of the young season and led the team to a shutout performance against Columbus Crew 2 to open the year. Both players are inked to first team contracts.

NYCFC II rotate between first team goalkeepers Mac Learned and Tomás Romero. Learned has played two matches, making seven saves, and was in goal for the Pigeons shutout of Crew 2.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from April 12, 2026

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