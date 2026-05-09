FC Cincinnati Sign Ayoub Lajhar to First-Team Contract

Published on May 9, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

FC Cincinnati 2 News Release







CINCINNATI - FC Cincinnati have signed FC Cincinnati 2 defender and MLS SuperDraft 2026 selection Ayoub Lajhar (pronunciation: AYE-oob LA-shar) to a first-team contract through the 2026 MLS season, with club options for the 2027 and 2027-28 seasons. He has been added to the first-team roster and is eligible for selection for today's match at Charlotte FC.

Lajhar, 21, had been added to the first-team roster three times this season via short-term agreement. Lajhar made his FC Cincinnati debut in Concacaf Champions Cup competition, coming on as a substitute against O&M FC in Round One where he contributed two assists in the 9-0 second leg win. He made his MLS debut at TQL Stadium against Red Bull New York on April 25, becoming the 11th SuperDraft selection in club history to appear in an MLS Regular Season game for FC Cincinnati.

Lajhar has appeared in each of the previous two matches for FC Cincinnati, coming on as a second-half substitute in wins over Red Bull New York (April 25) and Chicago Fire FC (May 2).

The former UConn standout was drafted 55th overall in MLS SuperDraft 2026 and in February signed an MLS NEXT Pro contract with FC Cincinnati 2, where he has contributed one assist in four appearances. Born in Dernah, Libya, Lajhar and his family moved to Vermont in 2017, where Lajhar starred at youth clubs in the New England region before earning a scholarship to UConn.

TRANSACTION: On May 9, 2026, FC Cincinnati sign defender Ayoub Lajhar to a contract through the 2026 MLS season, with club options for the 2027 and 2027-28 seasons.

#55 AYOUB LAJHAR

Pronunciation: AYE-oob LA-shar

Position: Defender

Hometown: Brattleboro, Vermont

Nationality: American

Birthday: July 10, 2004 (21)

College: University of Connecticut

FC Cincinnati are back in action tonight, Saturday, May 9m at Charlotte FC at Bank of America Stadium in North Carolina. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. and the match airs globally on Apple TV. The Official English Radio home of FC Cincinnati, iHeart Media ESPN 1530 and the official Spanish Radio home - La Mega 101.5 FM - will broadcast the match.

The Orange and Blue return home to TQL Stadium on Wednesday, May 13 to take on Inter Miami CF. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. ET and tickets are available at FCCincinnati.com/Tickets or by calling 513-977-KICK.

Stay up-to-date and connected with FC Cincinnati! Select your schedule of choice to receive the latest match details, events and other relevant messages directly to your digital calendar. For up-to-the-minute information about FC Cincinnati, visit the team's official website at fccincinnati.com, or follow the team on X/Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok at @FCCincinnati. Additionally, fans are encouraged to download the team's official mobile app on iOS or Android for instant access to mobile tickets, team content and match notifications.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from May 9, 2026

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