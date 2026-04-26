FC Cincinnati Shuts out Red Bulls with a Full House on Hand

Published on April 25, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

FC Cincinnati 2 News Release







CINCINNATI - FC Cincinnati defeated Red Bull New York, 2-0, in front of a sold-out crowd at TQL Stadium Saturday night. The Orange and Blue (3-4-3, 12 points) pick up three points for the first time since March 22 against CF Montréal and are unbeaten over their last four matches.

Kévin Denkey scored two goals for the second straight match, becoming the fourth player in FC Cincinnati history with back-to-back multi-goal games. Denkey scored in the 40th minute from open play and again from the spot with the last kick of the first half.

Denkey now has six league goals this season, 10 across all competitions, and is tied for the sixth most goals in the league through Matchday 10.

The Orange and Blue kept New York off the scoresheet to earn their second clean sheet of the MLS season and fourth across all competitions. It is the first time since March 8 that Red Bull has been held scoreless in a match.

FC Cincinnati are back on the road for their next league match when they take on Chicago Fire FC on Saturday, May 2, at Soldier Field at 8:30 p.m. ET. The match will air live on Apple TV.

AS IT HAPPENED

CIN: Kévin Denkey, GOAL - 40' (1-0) - Gerardo Valenzuela played an aggressive cross-field through ball up the right wing. Pavel Bucha collected and navigated around a defender and drawing attention of the rest of the Red Bull defense. Bucha found Denkey at the far post who finished from close range.

CIN: Kévin Denkey, PENALTY KICK GOAL - 45'+5 (2-0) - Denkey converted from the penalty spot after Evander was tripped up in the box.

GAME NOTES

- The Orange & Blue improve to 3-1-1 at TQL Stadium in MLS play this year.

- Cincy has evened the all-time series 8-8-5 against Red Bull, winning three of the last four meetings dating back to last season.

- Kevin Denkey recorded his second brace this week in as many matches. It's his third multi-goal effort across all competitions this year and the fourth of his FCC career.

- Denkey now has 11 game-winning goals for FC Cincinnati, tying Luciano Acosta for the most in club history.

- It's the second time in club history the Orange & Blue have converted a penalty kick goal in 3 consecutive matches (2023: 7/9 at CLT, 7/12 vs RBNY, 7/15 vs NSH).

- Roman Celentano picked up his 46th career clean sheet, his first since a season-opening 2-0 win at home over Atlanta United FC on February 21.

- Ayoub Lajhar made his MLS debut as a 79th minute substitute. It was the defender's second career appearance with FC Cincinnati's first team (2/25/26 vs O&M, Concacaf Champions Cup).

- Saturday marked the 54th all-time sellout of TQL Stadium for an FC Cincinnati match.

FC CINCINNATI GAME REPORT

FC Cincinnati vs Red Bull New York

Date: April 25, 2026

Competition: MLS Regular Season

Venue: TQL Stadium | Cincinnati, Ohio

Kickoff: 7:40 p.m. ET

Weather: 72 degrees, clear

SCORING SUMMARY: 1-2-FT

CIN: 2-0-2

RBNY: 0-0-0

CIN - Kévin Denkey (Bucha, Valenzuela) 40', Kévin Denkey (PK) 45'+5

RBNY - None

LINEUPS

CIN: Roman Celentano, Samuel Gidi, Andrei Chirila, Kyle Smith (Gilberto Flores 89'), Bryan Ramírez (Ayoub Lajhar, 79'), Tah Brian Anunga, Gerardo Valenzuela, Pavel Bucha (Ender Echenique 61'), Evander (C), Kévin Denkey (Ayoub Jabbari 79'), Kenji Mboma Dem (Tom Barlow 61')

Substitutes not used: Evan Louro, Stefan Chirila, Stiven Jimenez, Fabian Mrozek

Head Coach: Pat Noonan

RBNY: Ethan Horvath, Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty, Dylan Nealis (C), Joyeux Masanka Bungi (Matthew Dos Santos 46'), Tim Parker, Gustav Berggen (Emil Forsberg 62'), Adri Mehmeti, Ronald Donkor (Nehuén Benedetti 85'), Julian Zakrzewski, Mohammed Sofo (Jorge Ruvalcaba 62'), Cade Cowell (Rafael Mosquera 73')

Substitutes not used: John McCarthy, Robert Voloder, Juan Mina

Head Coach: Michael Bradley

STATS SUMMARY: CIN/RBNY

Shots: 15 / 20

Shots on Goal: 5 / 6

Saves: 6 / 3

Corner Kicks: 4 / 7

Fouls: 10 / 15

Possession: 51.9 / 48.1

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

RBNY - Joyeux Masanka Bungi (Yellow Card) 19'

CIN - Bryan Ramírez (Yellow Card) 31'

RBNY - Adri Mehmeti (Yellow Card) 78'

OFFICIALS

Referee: Fotis Bazakos

Ast. Referees: Felisha Mariscal, Mike Nickerson

Fourth Official: Edson Carvajal

VAR: Michael Radchuk

AVAR: Kevin Huet

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FC Cincinnati Head Coach Pat Noonan

Postmatch Press Conference vs Red Bull New York

April 25, 2026

Opening statement ... (0:17)

"Yeah, great night for the guys, for the group. Tale of two halves, but the first half where we were excellent with the ball, with ideas, with the goals, chance creation. Second half better on the defensive side of the ball, where we were tested in deeper positions, and credit to Red Bull for pushing the game, caused us a lot of problems, and I'm pleased with the guys and how they solved a lot of those problems, and we're able to keep a clean sheet. So, a nice reward for these guys for progress that they're making, and to be able to do it at home in front of the fans was important, certainly."

On scoring the opening goal for the first time since March 15 ... (1:23)

"Let's see, it's one game. It's the goal every game, but it doesn't play out always like you would like it to. So, I mean, the goal didn't come for a while, but the things that were happening leading up to the goal were we good. And I liked the way we just kept pushing and the positions we were getting in, how we were able to get developed with some time and space to make some plays, a couple that, you know, we fumble a little bit, but he made the important one with how he sees Kevin on the first goal. So, yeah, it was nice to get a lead and then still in an important stretch, moment before the break, to continue to play and find the second with some Evander magic, if you will. But yeah, it was nice to be on that side of it, where you're playing with the lead, but now you see the conversation of playing with the lead, and I think that was the part that we struggled with in the second half, was just being able to break pressure, you know. We couldn't find enough moments to get out in transition or to just maintain possession and have it look like it did in the first half. But when we couldn't get that right, indefendable."

On the character of the group through defensive changes ... (3:14)

"Outside of the character that becomes apparent... Okay, Kyle is a right center back for a couple games, and I say right center back, sometimes within that position there's different responsibilities, but he was really fatigued in how mentally strong he was with dealing with Ruvalcaba coming off the bench and all these isolation moments. He learned a little bit about Kyle, which I think we already knew, but you saw it on full display. Sami [Gidi] has played a role similar, but not on that side of the field, and what he looked like under pressure and being able to solve some problems and with real fatigue, because there was three, four guys that we had to monitor just based on how much they put in the first two games, which were some of our highest outputs, and what he looked like back there in an uncomfortable position for him, I would say. Well, it didn't look uncomfortable, but that's not an easy task. And he's got Cade Cowell running at him for a lot of the game, who, again, these guys have excellent speed, relentless runners. That's tough to deal with, especially when you don't get the possession moments right and you're having to defend in space in transition. So, you learn a little bit about Sami [Gidi] and the mental strength there. Thought Brian [Anunga] and Dado [Valenzuela] did a fairly good job in there. First half, obviously, a lot more with the ball. Second half, defensive responsibilities. So, yeah, you learn a little bit about people. Put them out wide and these numbers, but not just the numbers. I talk too much about that, sometimes it's the impact of his play and reading the game and making plays, and he was outstanding. So, yeah, those are just Benji. I think fatigue set in there, but he's been asked to play out wide, up top, and he's done a really good job."

On the teams first half approach and mentality ... (5:35)

"Well, we didn't solve it. We saw in the first 45 minutes, but understanding where the space is, how to take a touch out of pressure. A lot of times we look for a pass, I think, and don't make opponents or the initial pressure, think about if they overcommit and guys look comfortable taking a touch to break that pressure, how the game changes to be able to find different passes to move up the field. I think you saw a lot of that with Sami [Gidi] and Andrei [Chirila] specifically Kyle [Smith] more recognizing the passes, but us understanding their structure. Where's the space going to be, then what to do with the space, how to move off the ball. There's a lot that guys need to figure out. But for me, it's just the, I say composure a lot, understanding how to plan the pressure. Whether it's a pass, whether it's a dribble, how you use your body to gain an advantage, all these little details. I think the first 45 [minutes] we saw a lot of it, and now it's trying to get that for 90 minutes, which is tough. You're up a goal or two goals, and then the opponent pushes the game. And so maybe it's, you know, the mental frame of mind that, well, if we don't concede, we're winning a game. So, let's get that part right. And I think you saw that in the second half, and it's just trying to find the balance."

On the team feeding off the crowd's energy ... (7:18)

"Well, it's our responsibility, I say to guys all the time, to bring life to them, because if there's no energy, if there's no, I don't know, conviction in our play, then it's hard to bring that out. And yet, even when the performances aren't up to standard, the crowd's always impactful in how maybe the opponent feels or the right moments to bring that energy where guys feel it. But there's also a couple plays in the first half where we have a really good sequence or two of playing out of pressure and finding a switch of play, and you could feel the energy of the crowd recognizing those moments where it's not just about a goal or a yellow card, it's good actions, good play, good ideas. So, I think that was apparent in the first 45 [minutes] and then when you need them, when the game turns a little bit and you have to defend, they were there as well."

On Andrei Chirila and giving opportunties to younger talent ... (8:32)

"We don't need to go back to my playing games, I didn't look like Andrei [Chirila] His, I think a lot of it was the passing range in the first half, like I've mentioned just a second ago, moments where the pressure is coming at him and it's not the moment for a pass, how do you take a touch and then pick your head up? And his pass is over distance, that really caused them problems were evident. And then when do you make simple passes and not try to do more than you need to. I think, for a young kid, understanding that is important, and you saw a lot of that tonight. But then for me, it's now the game speeds up. Now you're having to defend more. Now you have to make decisions in the box. What's the game look like now for a player? And that part, I think, was growth tonight, from what we've seen, you know. And going back to you said his week, he was thrown into a position where we feel comfortable with this play, but there was a lot of players at this moment that were ahead of him, in my opinion. And he's put his head down, and he's worked and he's confident. I think I've heard him talk about wanting to play more and having earned it. I think he has a good feel for his role right now, and when he's called upon, can I step in and make a positive impact? So, we threw him out there against, I say we threw him out there, we had confidence to put him out there, and the circumstances when you're coming in for injured players are tough sometimes, but he came in and helped change the game for us and change the score. And tonight was, okay, now you don't have time to think about it, or sorry, now you have a lot more time to think about it. What's that look like for the build up and being able to start the game strong? And he looked the part."

On Brian Anunga's effort ... (10:56)

"Yeah, Brian, you never have to worry about him being ready or him wanting to help the team. You know, we've had good conversations and I know he's wanted to be out there more. That's the case for a lot of guys, but Brian specifically, just because of when he's on the field, good things have happened for us, and that's a tough conversation when you're saying I don't, when we're not winning games and the play doesn't look good, that I don't think it's the midfield that's the problem. And sometimes that's the case where I think Sami [Gidi], Pavel [Bucha], Evander, Obi [Nwobodo] for a stretch, you try to be honest with guys so that they know where they stand but then they're ready. And it wasn't about not having confidence in Brian, and you saw tonight when you need to rely on him, he's going to be there. And he's, when we talk about the mental strength, I probably could have mentioned him in that because Red Bull are a tough team to play against for different reasons, but his ability to to push himself and make plays and be a physical presence, you know, sometimes I don't know if we have a physical presence all the time to to win that matchup in the midfield, Brian gives us that. And tonight there were a lot of plays that we gained an advantage from because of his determination, but it's also positional understanding of how to make plays and break up plays, so combination of those things."

On defensive play earning the team's first clean sheet since the MLS opener ... (12:51)

"The Toronto game was improvements. Yeah, last time we played Red Bull in New York City, Chicago it wasn't improvements. We were conceding too many goals. So, it's one game, and you hope it helps jumpstart better performances for, you know, on that side of the ball, but it was improvements. But we have to be consistent with it. So, I'm pleased for the guys that they get to, you know, feel what it's like again for shutting a team out."

On how the team's strategic positioning evolved throughout the match ... (13:45)

"As the play went. You don't always know what adjustments you might see with the opponent and how the game plays out. You have ideas that, here's the spaces we think we can exploit, but I think from us how we were moving the ball left to right, and whether it was direct switches that pushed them back a little bit, and then it was rotation, the positioning of Kenji [Mboma Dem] and Kévin [Denkey] was important in how we freed up Pavel [Bucha]. And so we saw a lot of that in the first half, but also Dado [Valenzuela's] recognition of how to be in positions to receive deeper and then, you know, move the ball quickly. And it got Pavel [Bucha] in some good spots to impact the game in the attacking third. So, it was more how the game played out."







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from April 25, 2026

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