Crew Blanks Union, 2-0

Published on April 25, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Columbus Crew 2 News Release







COLUMBUS - The Columbus Crew won, 2-0, against the Philadelphia Union at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field on Saturday, April 25.

Since the start of their 2023 MLS Cup winning season, the Black & Gold have scored 208 regular season goals (league-best 67 in 2023, Club-record & sixth-most in single MLS season 72 in 2024; 55 in 2025; 14 in 2026), the second-most in MLS in that timespan.

The Crew improved their overall regular season record against the Philadelphia Union to 19-13-7. The Black & Gold are unbeaten in their last six matchups against the Union (4-0-2).

The Club has posted 63 multiple-goal games in regular season play (21 in 2023; 21 in 2024; 16 in 2025; five in 2026) since 2023, the second-most in MLS.

Columbus has earned 189 points from the start of the 2023 MLS Cup winning season, the third-most in MLS during that span.

The Crew have allowed only three goals at home this season, the third-fewest over their first five home matches of a season in Club history.

1. 0 in 2020

2. 2 in 2011

3. 3 in 2026

4. 4 in 2006, 2021, 2023, 2024

Over the last 73 home matches across all competitions, the Black & Gold have won 43 and only lost nine contests (21 draws), dating back to the 2023 season. The Crew have also only lost eight of their past 56 MLS regular season home matches (33-8-15).

Midfielder Max Arfsten netted the Crew's opening goal in the 4th minute for his third of 2026.

Arfsten owns six goal contributions (three goals, three assists) this year, all of which have come over the past six matches.

He has notched a goal contribution in three consecutive matches for the third time of his career.

The Crew doubled their lead via an own goal by Philadelphia Union defender Nathan Harriel in the 45+3rd' minute of the match.

Defender Mohamed Farsi made his first appearance for the Crew since July 6, 2025. Farsi sustained an injury in 2025 and ultimately had Sports Hernia surgery.

Goalkeeper Patrick Schulte earned his second clean sheet of the season. He now has 22 career regular season shutouts, tied with Steve Clark for the fifth-most in Crew history, and 27 across all competitions (three in MLS postseason, one in Concacaf Champions Cup and one in Leagues Cup).

Tonight's attendance was 19,903 at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field.

The Black & Gold host One Knoxville SC in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup's Round of 16 at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field on Wednesday, April 29 [7:30 p.m. ET / Paramount+ / Alt 105.7 FM].

Upcoming Match: Columbus Crew vs. One Knoxville

Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup | Round of 16

Wednesday, April 29 - 7:30 p.m. ET - ScottsMiracle-Gro Field (Columbus, Ohio)

TV: Paramount+

Columbus Crew Radio: Alt 105.7 FM (English)

Tickets: www.columbuscrew.com/tickets







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from April 25, 2026

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