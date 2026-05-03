Crew Falls to United FC in 3-2 Showdown

Published on May 2, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Columbus Crew 2 News Release







COLUMBUS - The Columbus Crew lost, 3-2, against Minnesota United FC at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field on Saturday, May 2.

Since the start of their 2023 MLS Cup winning season, the Black & Gold have scored 210 regular season goals (league-best 67 in 2023, Club-record & sixth-most in single MLS season 72 in 2024; 55 in 2025; 16 in 2026), the second-most in MLS in that timespan.

The Club has posted 64 multiple-goal games in regular season play (21 in 2023; 21 in 2024; 16 in 2025; six in 2026) since 2023, the second-most in MLS.

Midfielder Taha Habroune netted the Crew's opening goal in the 31st minute for his first of 2026.

Midfielder Max Arfsten provided the assist on Habroune's score, his fourth of the season. Arfsten owns a team-best seven goal contributions (three goals, four assists) this year, all coming over the past seven MLS matches. He has notched a goal contribution in four consecutive MLS matches for the first time of his career.

Midfielder Hugo Picard scored the Black & Gold's second goal in the 56th minute of the match, his first career MLS goal.

In the past five matches across all competitions, Picard has registered five goals and one assist. He is tied at the top of the 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup leaderboard with four goals.

Captain and Midfielder Sean Zawadzki made his 100th regular season appearance for Columbus. The Olmsted Falls, Ohio native became only the second Crew Homegrown to reach 100 appearances, joining Wil Trapp (185) who also entered tonight's match as a 75th minute substitute for Minnesota.

Tonight's attendance was 18,904 at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field.

The Black & Gold face New York City FC at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, May 10 [4:30 p.m. ET / Apple TV / Alt 105.7 FM / iHeartRadio app (English); La Mega 103.1 FM, 107.1 FM / La Mega app (Spanish)].

Upcoming Match: Columbus Crew at New York City FC

MLS Regular Season

Sunday, May 10 - 4:30 p.m. ET - Yankee Stadium (Bronx, N.Y.)

TV: Apple TV

Columbus Crew Radio: Alt 105.7 FM / iHeart radio app (English); La Mega 103.1 FM, 107.1 FM / La Mega app (Spanish)







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from May 2, 2026

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