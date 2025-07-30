Columbus Crew Falls to Deportivo Toluca F.C. in Penalties

July 30, 2025

Columbus Crew 2 News Release







The Columbus Crew gained one point in Leagues Cup 2025 during their first match of Phase 1 with the 2-2 tie against Deportivo Toluca F.C. at Lower.com Field in Columbus, Ohio. Toluca secured two points due to their 4-2 advantage in penalty kicks.

The Crew hold an all-time record of 6-0-3 in Leagues Cup play. The Club defeated New York City FC 4-3 in a penalty shootout (1-1 after regulation) during the Leagues Cup 2024 Quarterfinals and were eliminated in the Leagues Cup 2023 Round of 32 by Minnesota United FC following attempts from the spot (3-3 after regulation, 3-4 on penalties).

Over the last 64 home matches across all competitions, the Black & Gold have won 39 and only lost seven contests (18 draws), dating back to the 2023 season.

Forward Diego Rossi netted the Crew's opening goal in the 11th minute via a penalty kick after Daniel Gazdag drew the foul in the box.

Rossi registered his seventh Leagues Cup score, tied for the third-most in tournament history. The Argentinian finished tied for second in last year's edition with six goals, propelled by three braces.

The forward has registered 14 goals across all competitions this season (12 in MLS; one in Concacaf Champions Cup; one in Leagues Cup).

Midfielder Max Arfsten scored the Crew's second goal of the match in the 48th minute, his first in Leagues Cup play.

Arfsten owns five goals across all competitions in 2025 (four in MLS play; one in Leagues Cup).

Forward Jacen Russell-Rowe assisted Arfsten's score, his third across all competitions this year.

The Crew continue their Leagues Cup championship defense against Club Puebla on Friday, Aug. 1 at Lower.com Field [7 p.m. ET / MLS Season Pass on Apple TV / Alt 105.7 FM / iHeartRadio app (English); La Mega 103.1 FM, 107.1 FM / La Mega app (Spanish)].

Upcoming Match: Columbus Crew vs. Club Puebla

Leagues Cup 2025

Friday, Aug. 1 - 7 p.m. ET - Lower.com Field

TV: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass

Columbus Crew Radio: Alt 105.7 FM (English); La Grande 102.5 FM (Spanish)

Tickets: www.columbuscrew.com/tickets







