Carolina Core FC Edges Philadelphia Union II, 3-2

July 30, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Philadelphia Union II News Release







CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union II fell 3-2 to Carolina Core FC at Truist Point, Wednesday evening. Forward Markus Anderson opened up scoring in the 11th minute, assisted by midfielder Kellan LeBlanc. Carolina Core answered with a 22nd minute penalty kick from Glory Nzingo and a go ahead strike in the 25th minute by Josuha Rodriguez. Homegrown forward Sal Olivas took advantage of a penalty kick to pull even for Union II in the 37th minute. After the half, Nzingo scored his second goal of the game in the 51st minute that ended up being the game winner.

Philadelphia Union II will return home to Subaru Park to play FC Cincinnati 2 on Sunday, August 3 (6:00 p.m. ET / Apple TV).

Carolina Core FC (3) - Philadelphia Union II (2)

Truist Point (High Point, NC)

Wednesday, July 30, 2025

TODAY'S MATCH INFO

Referee: Promise Adebayo-Ige

Assistant Referees: Kylie Rhodes, Blanca Rodriguez

Fourth Official: Celeste Roberts

Weather: 89 degrees and mostly cloudy.

GOALS/ASSISTS

PHI - Markus Anderson (LeBlanc) 11'

CCFC - Glory Nzingo (PK) 22'

CCFC - Josuha Rodriguez (Canete, Juarez) 25'

PHI - Sal Olivas (PK) 37'

CCFC - Glory Nzingo (PK) 51'

DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY

CCFC - Msunguchi Alenga (caution) 33'

CCFC - Daniel Chica (caution) 45+1'

CCFC - Josuha Rodriguez (caution) 46'

PHI - Rafael Uzcategui (caution) 71'

CCFC - Ibrahim Covi (caution) 78'

PHI - Giovanny Sequera (caution) 90+2'

PHI - Nick Pariano (caution) 90+6'

LINEUP

Philadelphia Union II: Andrew Rick; Jordan Griffin, Rafael Uzcategui, Neil Pierre, Giovanny Sequera, Nick Pariano, Oscar Benitez (Jamir Johnson 65'), Markus Anderson (Willyam Ferreira 82), Kellan LeBlanc (Leandro Soria 76'), Sal Olivas (Stas Korzeniowski 77'), Malik Jakupovic (Eddy Davis III 65').

Substitutes not used: Mike Sheridan.

Carolina Core FC: Alex Sutton; Paul Leonardi (Zion Scarlett 80'), Kai Thomas, Daniel Chica, Ibrahim Covi, Jathan Juarez, Jacob Evans (Aryeh Miller, 87'), Msunguchi Alenga, Facundo Canete, Glory Nzingo (Juan Rodríguez 90+4'), Josuha Rodriguez (David Polanco 87').

Substitutes not used: Andrew Pannenberg, Robert Bailey, Drake Hadeed, Juan Rodríguez, Cory Lundeen.

TEAM NOTES

Forward Malik Jakupovic recorded his first MLS NEXT Pro start.

Midfielder Kellan LeBlanc gained his tenth start and third assist in MLS NEXT Pro play this season.

Forwards Markus Anderson and Sal Olivas secured their fourth goals in MLS NEXT Pro play this season.

Tonight's match served as the second time the Union have faced Caroline Core FC.







