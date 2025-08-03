Union II collect 10th win of the season

August 3, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union II earned a 1-0 win over FC Cincinnati 2 at Subaru Park, Sunday evening. Midfielder Kellan LeBlanc taillied the sole goal of the matchup for Union II with a free kick goal in the second minute. Goalkeeper Pierce Holbrook made four saves in the win, extending his shutout streak to four-straight matches.

Philadelphia Union II will travel to MSU Soccer Park to play New York Red Bulls II on Monday, August 11 (7:00 p.m. ET / Apple TV).

Philadelphia Union II (1) - FC Cincinnati 2 (0)

Subaru Park (Chester, PA)

Sunday, July 13, 2025

TODAY'S MATCH INFO

REF: Izlen Peksenar

AR1: Max Smith

AR2: Marcus Barnett

4TH: Nickrod Fateh

Weather: 83 degrees and partly cloudy.

GOALS/ASSISTS

PHI - Kellan LeBlanc 2'

DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY -

CIN -Amir Daley (caution) 16'

CIN - Noah Adnan (caution) 38'

PHI - Rafael Uzcátegui (caution) 67''

LINEUP

Philadelphia Union II: Pierce Holbrook; Isaiah LeFlore, Neil Pierre (Jordan Griffin 36'), Giovanny Sequera, Rafael Uzcátegui, Nick Pariano, Markus Anderson, Kellan LeBlanc (Jamir Johnson 82'), Oscar Benitez, Leandro Soria (Sal Olivas 57'), Malik Jakupovic (Eddy Davis III 57').

Substitutes not used: Mike Sheridan, Stas Korzeniowski, Willyam Ferreira, Noah Probst.

FC Cincinnati 2: Nathan Crockford; Amir Daley, Brian Schaefer (Dilan Hurtado 72'), Andrei Chirilă, Noah Adnan, William Kuisel (Yorkaeff Caicedo 64'), Peter Mangione, Carson Locker (Blake Bayless 80'), Stefan Chirila, Tega Ikoba (Monsuru Opeyemi 65'), Andrés Davila Dávila (Yeiner Valoyes 64').

Substitutes not used: Slade Hall, Benjamin Manfroy.

TEAM NOTES

Forward Malik Jakupovic recorded his second MLS NEXT Pro start.

Midfielder Kellan LeBlanc scored his second goal of the season and fourth MLS NEXT Pro goal.

Pierce Holbrook recorded his fourth-consecutive clean sheet, extending his shutout streak to 395 minutes.







