New York City FC II Cruises past Orlando City B, 4-1

August 3, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

New York City FC II secured an emphatic 4-1 road victory over Orlando City B on Sunday night. Evan Lim opened the scoring in the first half before a Jackson Platts own goal doubled New York City's lead. Uriel Zeitz added a third after the break, and although Shak Mohammed pulled one back, Julien Lacher's brilliant stoppage-time solo effort sealed the win.

Match Recap

New York City FC II were down in the Sunshine State on Sunday as they took on Orlando City B.

Head Coach Matt Pilkington was keen to see his side bounce back from defeat to Philadelphia Union II last time out and welcomed back several players to the starting XI, including Sebastiano Musu, Máximo Carrizo, and Drew Baiera.

It would be one of that trio who helped the visitors open the scoring in the 14th minute. After a corner landed back at the feet of Musu, the forward twisted and turned before crossing a ball in for Evan Lim to bundle home from close range.

The contest was sparked into life with that goal, and New York City scored a second six minutes later after Eligio Guarino's cross was turned into the net by Orlando defender Jackson Platts.

Orlando almost found an instant response through Brazilian forward Thalles after he engineered a yard of space, but his effort was deflected behind for a corner.

A first-half hydration break allowed both teams a chance to catch their breath. In the wake of the stoppage, Orlando fashioned a good chance through Favian Loyola that forced Mac Learned to tip the ball over the bar.

Orlando again went close in first-half stoppage time after a driving run from deep by Shak Mohammed. The winger's shot was tame, however, and comfortably rolled into Learned's arms.

The hosts started the second half the stronger of the two sides and came close to finding the net on several occasions early on.

Loyola then forced another good save from Learned after a shot from distance that dipped and swerved toward goal.

In response, Musu tested Orlando's goalkeeper with a snapshot after twisting inside the area to generate a yard of space.

Pilkington turned to his bench not long after that to introduce Uriel Zeitz in place of Carrizo. Julien Lacher then entered the game in place of Guarino in the 76th minute.

An end-to-end contest saw Musu find space again in the 77th minute. The forward drove inside but saw his fierce drive blocked unintentionally by a teammate.

Fortune would favor New York City a little under ten minutes later when a clearance from the goalkeeper cannoned off the back of Zeitz and into the net.

Orlando responded almost immediately through Mohammed, who pounced on a rebound to score after his initial effort was parried.

New York City sealed the result in stoppage time thanks to a moment of brilliance from Julien Lacher. The forward embarked on a mazy run down the left, weaving along the byline before cutting inside and rifling a low shot into the net for the team's fourth of the evening.

That proved to be the final action of the match, as New York City wrapped up an impressive 4-1 victory on the road.

What's Next

Next up for New York City FC II is a meeting with Chicago Fire FC II on Friday, August 7. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30PM ET.







