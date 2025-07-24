New York City FC II to Host Remainder of 2025 Home Matches at Icahn Stadium

July 24, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

New York City FC today announced that its MLS NEXT Pro affiliate team, New York City FC II, will play the rest of its 2025 regular season home matches at Icahn Stadium on Randall's Island.

New York City FC II will play their first match of the season at Icahn Stadium on Saturday, July 26, taking on Philadelphia Union II at 4pm ET. The remaining home matches will be against Chicago Fire FC II, Columbus Crew 2, New England Revolution II, and Chattanooga FC. So far this season, the Club holds a strong home record of 5W-2L-2D.

On July 18, 2024, New York City FC announced a partnership with Randall's Island Park Alliance. As part of the partnership, the Club donated $3 million to install a new Kentucky Blue grass pitch at the stadium, developing it into a state-of-the-art soccer facility while maintaining its use as an IAAF certified track and field venue.

Last season, the Pigeons played two matches at Icahn Stadium, both ending in draws. Their first-ever game at the venue took place on September 6 against Atlanta United 2, finishing 2-2 in regulation before Atlanta won the shootout 4-2. In their second appearance, New York City FC II drew 1-1 with Toronto FC II, with Toronto winning the shootout 4-3.

Conveniently located in the heart of New York City, the venue offers easy access from East Harlem, the South Bronx, and Queens.

2025 New York City FC II Home Schedule

Saturday, July 26 | 4pm ET | vs. Philadelphia Union II

Friday, August 8 | 7:30pm ET | vs. Chicago Fire FC II

Friday, August 22 | 7:30pm ET | vs. Columbus Crew 2

Thursday, September 18 | 7:30pm ET | vs. New England Revolution II

Sunday, September 28 | 7:30pm ET | vs. Chattanooga FC







