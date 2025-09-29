New York City FC II Fall to Visiting Chattanooga FC

Published on September 28, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

New York City FC II News Release







New York City FC II suffered a disappointing 1-0 defeat to Chattanooga FC on Sunday night. The hosts dominated much of the contest, but failed to find the net. Chattanooga's Tate Robertson struck a decisive free kick in the 75th minute, sealing a 1-0 defeat.

Match Recap

New York City FC II returned to action on Sunday night against Chattanooga FC.

The hosts were eager to bounce back from their recent defeat to New England Revolution II, knowing that a victory could lift them as high as seventh in the Eastern Conference.

Matt Pilkington's side wasted no time in pushing for an opener. Just three minutes in, Máximo Carrizo forced Eldin Jakupović into action with a superb curling effort.

Piero Elias and Sebastiano Musu soon went close as well, with Elias' shot blocked and Musu's attempt saved. The pressure continued, and Jakupović was called upon again when Drew Baiera tested him with a strike from the right side of the area.

In the 19th minute, Baiera produced a driving run inside before sliding Juan Ponce through on goal, but the forward's sharp strike rattled the side netting.

At the other end, Mac Learned misjudged the flight of a cross, forcing his teammates to scramble the ball clear of danger.

As the half-hour mark approached, Carrizo once again tested Jakupović, before Peter Molinari drew another strong save from the veteran goalkeeper in the 31st minute.

Five minutes later, a cleared corner fell kindly for Prince Amponsah, who launched an ambitious volley that flew off target. Carrizo remained a constant threat, cutting inside from the right to fire a low shot that deflected wide for a corner. Moments later, he danced through several challenges before laying the ball off for Evan Lim, though the chance came to nothing.

The second half nearly brought a breakthrough for NYCFC II when Musu connected with an in-swinging corner, only for Farid Sar-Sar to intervene with a vital clearance. Chattanooga responded quickly, with Tate Robertson forcing Learned into a smart low save.

Pilkington made his first change in the 69th minute, introducing Jack Loura for Chris Tiao.

Despite controlling much of the game, it was Chattanooga who broke the deadlock in the 75th minute. Robertson stepped up and smashed a free kick from the edge of the box past Learned to give the visitors the lead.

Julien Lacher then made way for Leo Guarino as the hosts searched for a response. They continued to create chances, with Elias heading over from close range in the 82nd minute.

Pilkington's final substitutions saw Prince Amponsah and Elias replaced by Collin McCamy and Lucas De Pinho.

Despite their efforts, NYCFC II were unable to find the equalizer and ultimately fell to a narrow 1-0 defeat.

How We Lined Up

What's Next

Next up for New York City FC II is a game against Philadelphia Union II on Sunday, October 5. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:00PM ET.







