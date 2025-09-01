Toronto FC II Takes 3-0 Victory over New York City FC II

New York City FC II suffered a 3-0 defeat to Toronto FC II on Sunday. Despite early chances for Elias and Sunjic, Toronto took the lead through Nathaniel Edwards in the 23rd minute. A brace from Markus Cimermancic extended their lead on a difficult day for Matt Pilkington's side.

Match Recap

New York City FC II were back in action on Sunday as they traveled north to face Toronto FC II.

Matt Pilkington's side entered the clash fresh off a 3-1 win against Columbus Crew 2 and knew that victory in Toronto would see them leapfrog their opponents into seventh place.

It was the hosts who started on the front foot, however, as Malik Henry tested Alex Rando with a tame shot in the fourth minute.

New York almost struck back immediately through a delightful team move. Drew Baiera drove in a low cross that found Piero Elias free at the back post, but his first-time effort drew a brilliant save from Adisa De Rosario - son of former Canadian international Dwayne De Rosario.

Both teams pushed for the opener, and in the 23rd minute Toronto broke the deadlock. After Hassan Ayari collected a loose ball in the left-hand corner, his driving run toward the byline allowed him to cut it back for Nathaniel Edwards, who powered a low strike under Rando.

New York nearly responded as Luka Sunjic tested De Rosario with a stinging effort after a driving run down the right, but Toronto enjoyed the better of the first half and forced City to head into the break a goal behind.

After the restart, New York City's task became even harder when Toronto doubled their lead in the 47th minute. Markus Cimermancic received a pass on the edge of the area, spun quickly, and fired into the bottom corner to make it 2-0.

NYCFC II attempted to find a route back into the game and came close to creating a great chance with a Chris Tiao delivery on the hour mark. Unfortunately, the cross was plucked out of the air by De Rosario. Pilkington turned to his bench in the 65th minute as Julien Lacher replaced Sunjic.

Minutes later, Toronto added a third through Cimermancic's second of the afternoon.

Pilkington made a double change in the 82nd minute, introducing Eligio Guarino and James Bilden in place of Sebastiano Musu and Piero Elias. Bilden was handed a good chance to put NYCFC II on the board after Max Murray's clipped pass found him in the box. The substitute did his best to head the ball on target but saw it bounce just wide of the post.

Toronto almost made it four in the 85th minute, only for Rando to deny Cimermancic with a brilliant reaction save from close range.

Pilkington's side continued to push for a goal and came close when Baiera flashed a dangerous cross in front of the six-yard box. Bilden then went close again with another headed effort after Peter Molinari dinked a cross into the area.

Unfortunately, they could not find a goal, and were forced to accept a disappointing 3-0 defeat on the road.

What's Next

Next up for New York City FC II is a game against Chicago Fire FC II on Sunday, September 14. Kickoff is scheduled for 9:00PM ET.







