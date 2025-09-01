St Louis CITY2 Draws 2-2 against Houston Dynamo 2 at SaberCats Stadium
St. Louis City SC 2 News Release
St Louis CITY2 played to a 2-2 draw against Houston Dynamo 2 on Sunday night at SaberCats Stadium, before falling 4-3 in the penalty shootout following regulation. Houston got on the scoreboard first, as Tomás Romero found the back of the net in the 25th minute. Just four minutes later, off a corner kick, captain Gabriel Mikina scored to level the match at 1-1. In second half action, Caden Glover netted his third goal of the season to give CITY2 the 2-1 lead. The Dynamo equalized in the 70th minute, sending the match into a penalty shootout. Houston Dynamo 2 claimed the extra point in the shootout but CITY2's 15-match unbeaten streak remains intact, as the team earned one point on the night. Following an upcoming bye week, St Louis CITY2 will resume play on Friday, September 12 at 7:00 p.m. CT as they face Minnesota United FC 2 at Energizer Park.
Postgame Notes
Gabriel Mikina scored his third goal of the season and now leads all CITY2 defenders in goals scored
Caden Glover also notched his third goal of the season
Brendan McSorley recorded his eighth assist of the season
With two goals scored tonight, CITY2 has surpassed their goal tally from the 2024 season (53) and have now posted 55 goals in 2025
St Louis extended its unbeaten run to 15 consecutive matches
Goal-Scoring Plays
HOU: Tomás Romero, 25th minute - Tomás Romero scored with a header from the center of the box to the middle right zone.
STL: Gabriel Mikina (Brendan McSorley), 29th minute - Gabriel Mikina scored with a right footed shot from the center of the box to the bottom left corner.
STL: Caden Glover, 53rd minute - Caden Glover scored with a right footed shot from the center of the box to the lower right central zone.
HOU: Joshua Bolma, 70th minute - Joshua Bolma scored with a right footed shot from the center of the box to the bottom right corner.
Scoring Summary
HOU: Tomás Romero, 25'
STL: Gabriel Mikina (Brendan McSorley), 29'
STL: Caden Glover, 53'
HOU: Joshua Bolma, 70'
Misconduct Summary
HOU: Tomás Romero (caution), 6'
STL: Cam Cilley (caution), 23'
HOU: Sebastián Rodriguez (caution), 43'
STL: Gabriel Mikina (caution), 45'
HOU: Juan Viveros (caution), 55'
HOU: Stephen Annor Gyamfi (caution), 64'
HOU: Isaac Mwakutuya (caution), 90'+7
Lineups
HOU: GK Pedro Cruz; D Juan Viveros (Jayden Puna, 90'+1), D Daniel Barrett, D Nico Ramos, D Isaac Mwakutuya; M Noah Betancourt, M Sebastián Rodriguez ©, M Erik Dueñas (Nelson Quiñónes, 75'), M Joshua Bolma, M Lionel Gitau (Mattheo Dimareli, 60'); F Tomás Romero (Stephen Annor Gyamfi, 60')
Substitutes Not Used: GK Roman Kerimov, D Gavin Wolff, D Omar Flores, M Omar Bolaños, M Matthew Arana
TOTAL SHOTS: 10; SHOTS ON GOAL: 6; FOULS: 17; OFFSIDES: 2; CORNER KICKS: 5; SAVES: 3
STL: GK Colin Welsh; D Tyson Pearce, D Gabriel Mikina ©, D Michael Wentzel (Emil Jääskeläinen, 46'), D Cam Cilley; M Seth Antwi, M Miguel Perez (Emiliano Chavez, 78'); M Brendan McSorley, M Wan Kuzain (Eddie Niles, 90'), M Matteo Kidd (Trip Clancy, 90'); F Caden Glover (Lucas Demitra, 78')
Substitutes Not Used: GK Lucas McPartlin, M Larsen Hackworth
TOTAL SHOTS: 16; SHOTS ON GOAL: 5; FOULS: 11; OFFSIDES: 4; CORNER KICKS: 8; SAVES: 4
Referee: Habeeb Hooshmand
Assistant Referees: James Norris, Jacob Herold
Fourth Official: Jacobo Zuniga
Venue: SaberCats Stadium
Weather: Partly cloudy, 80 degrees
