Chicago Fire FC II Earns Extra Point in 2-2 Draw at New England Revolution II

Published on August 31, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Chicago Fire FC II News Release









Chicago Fire FC II vs. New England Revolution II

(Chicago Fire FC II) Chicago Fire FC II vs. New England Revolution II(Chicago Fire FC II)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - Chicago Fire FC II (11-6-6-4, 43 points) earned the extra point with a shootout win following a 2-2 tie with New England Revolution II (10-5-7-5, 42 points) at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.

Chicago Fire Academy forward Chase Nagle scored the first goal of his MLS NEXT Pro career as Homegrown midfielder Robert Turdean became the youngest player to appear in a match for Chicago Fire FC II. Swiss winger Damian Nigg also made his MLS NEXT Pro debut to begin the second half.

Nagle's goal came after he passed the ball to Jhoiner Montiel at the top of the box in the 22nd minute. Montiel sent a quick pass into the area where Nagle had continued his run, finding himself behind the defense. He brought it down with his body before sending a shot around the New England goalkeeper.

The hosts responded with goals in the 33rd and 38th minutes but a foul in the New England box had referee Joe Surgan pointing to the spot in the 59th minute. Trip Fleming took the kick, sending a driven shot into the left side of the net for the equalizer.

Chicago goalkeeper Bryan Dowd made five saves in the match to keep the score level, and followed that up with two saves in the penalty shootout to put Chicago in a three-way tie for second place in the Eastern Conference.

NEXT MATCH: Chicago Fire FC II opens a two-game homestand with a matinee matchup against FC Cincinnati 2 on Wednesday, Sept. 10. Kickoff at SeatGeek Stadium is slated for 2 p.m. CT. The match is free to attend and view on MLSNEXTPro.com.

Social: X - @ChicagoFireFCII (Hashtags: #ChicagoFireII) | Instagram - @chicagofirefcii | Facebook

Box Score:

New England Revolution II 2 (1):(3) 2 Chicago Fire FC II

Shootout:

New England Revolution II: Dias (missed), Dahlin (saved), Mussenden (scored), George (saved)

Chicago Fire II: Borso (scored), Osorio (scored), Fleming (scored)

Goals:

CHI - Nagle (1) (WATCH) 22'

NE - Dias (9) (WATCH) 33'

NE - Hutchinson (3) (Mussenden 2) (WATCH) 38'

CHI - Fleming (8) (Penalty) (WATCH) 59'

Discipline:

NE - Mussenden (Yellow Card) 47'

NE - Dahlin (Yellow Card) 59'

CHI - Pfrommer (Yellow Card) 61'

CHI - Nigg (Yellow Card) 62'

NE - Mbai-Assem (Yellow Card) 90+3'

Chicago Fire FC II: GK Dowd, D Pfrommer, D Diouf, D Berg, D Fleming (capt.), M Nagle, M Herrera (Kanyane, 46'), M Montiel (Osorio, 64'), F Turdean (Nigg, 46'), F Borso, F Hlyut (Tchétchao, 64')

Substitutes not used: GK Peterson, M Calle

New England Revolution II: GK Parisian, D Macedo (Prajapati, 85'), D Mussenden, D Dahlin, D Barry, M Dias (capt.), M Buck (Mbai-Assem, 56') M Oliveira (George, 45+2'), F Fry (Tsicoulias, 56'), F Hutchinson (Siquiera, 67'), F Diarbian (Wells, 85')

Substitutes not used: GK Gunn, D McNish, M Katseli

Stats Summary: NE / CHI

Shots: 15 / 10

Shots on Goal: 7 / 5

Passing Accuracy: 83.3% / 85.5%

Saves: 3 / 5

Corners: 2 / 1

Fouls: 14 / 10

Offsides: 2 / 4

Referee: Joe Surgan

Assistant Referee 1: Jackson Krauser

Assistant Referee 2: Audra Fullen

4th Official: Stephanie MacFarland

Images from this story







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from August 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.