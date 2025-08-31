Sporting KC II Falls 3-2 to Colorado Rapids 2

Published on August 31, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Sporting Kansas City II News Release







Sporting Kansas City II (2-17-4, 11 points) fell to a 3-2 defeat against Colorado Rapids 2 (13-6-5, 45 points) at Children's Mercy Victory Field on Sunday afternoon. Maouloune Goumballe and Cielo Tschantret each scored early in the second half to give SKC II a brief lead, but Rapids 2 stormed back to claim all three points.

Following a slow start to the game, Rapids 2 started to take control midway through the first half and went close through Antony Garcia in the 28th minute before Jacob Molinaro produced an excellent diving save to deny Malik Pinto in the 36th minute.

As the clock ticked toward halftime, Rapids 2 took the lead as a pair of first-team players combined. Sam Bassett slipped a well-weighted ball into the path of Alex Harris in behind the SKC II backline and he finished calmly for his third goal of the season to give the visitors a 1-0 lead at the break.

Buoyed by a pair of halftime substitutes in Carter Derksen and Anthony Samways, SKC II dominated early proceedings in the second half and were rewarded in the 54th minute when Samways played an excellent ball in behind for Goumballe to race onto and slot beyond the 'keeper to make it 1-1 with his fourth goal of the campaign.

SKC II kept piling on the pressure and almost took the lead when Goumballe's one-on-one attempt was tipped onto the post by Zackory Campagnolo in the Rapids 2 goal. From the ensuing corner kick, Cielo Tschantret got his foot on Johann Ortiz's delivery and fired home at the near post to give SKC II a 2-1 lead with his third goal of the season.

Now down a goal, Colorado found their footing once again and equalized in the 66th minute in a carbon copy of their opening goal as Harris slotted home his fourth of the year after being played in on goal by Bassett.

Rapids 2 took the lead in the 79th minute on a flukey goal that also contained a hint of offside. Pierre Lurot's attempted clearance inside the area was charged down by Cameron Harper and, with the ball bouncing toward the back of the net, an offside Mamadou Billo Diop interfered with Tschantret trying to make a play on the ball, but the goal was allowed to stand.

SKC II pushed hard for an equalizer in the closing stages and went close through Derksen, Bryan Arellano and Beckham Uderitz, but ultimately was unable to find the equalizer.

Sporting KC II remains at home next week when they host the Real Monarchs at Children's Mercy Victory Field on Saturday, Sept. 6. Kickoff is slated for 12 p.m. CT and fans can watch the game on MLS Season Pass via the Apple TV app.

Sporting KC II 2-3 Colorado Rapids 2

Score 1 2 F

Sporting Kansas City II (2-17-4, 11 points) 0 2 2

Colorado Rapids 2 (13-6-5, 45 points) 1 2 3

Sporting Kansas City II: Jacob Molinaro; Gael Quintero (Beckham Uderitz 77'), Pierre Lurot, Nati Clarke (Hal Uderitz 63'); Cielo Tschantret, Blaine Mabie, Shane Donovan, Johann Ortiz (Bryan Arellano 77'), Zane Wantland (Carter Derksen 46'); Maouloune Goumballe, Medgy Alexandre (Anthony Samways 46')

Subs Not Used: Kael Taylor, Luis Cruz-Ayala, Kashan Hines

Colorado Rapids 2: Zackory Campagnolo; Wayne Frederick (Steve Flores 32'), Josh Belluz, Matthew Senanou (Charlie Harper 77'), Anderson Rosa; Malik Pinto, Daouda Amadou, Sam Bassett; Sydney Wathuta (Rogelio Garcia 71'), Alex Harris (James Cameron 71'), Antony Garcia (Mamadou Billo Diop 71')

Subs Not Used: Kendall Starks, Jaden Chan Tack, Noah Strellnauer, Josh Copeland

Scoring Summary:

COL - Alex Harris 3 (Sam Bassett 4, Malik Pinto 2) 44'

SKC - Maouloune Goumballe 4 (Anthony Samways 1, Gael Quintero 1) 54'

SKC - Cielo Tschantret 3 (Johann Ortiz 2) 57'

COL - Alex Harris 4 (Sam Bassett 5, Malik Pinto 3) 66'

COL - James Cameron 3 (Unassisted) 79'

Misconduct Summary:

SKC - Medgy Alexandre (Yellow Card; Persistent Infringement) 14'

SKC - Johann Ortiz (Yellow Card; Unsporting Behavior) 47'

COL - James Cameron (Yellow Card; Delaying a Restart) 85'

SKC - Beckham Uderitz (Yellow Card; Unsporting Behavior) 87'

COL - Josh Belluz (Yellow Card; Unsporting Behavior) 93+

Game Statistics

Stat SKC COL

Shots 8 13

Shots on Goal 7 5

Saves 2 5

Fouls 18 18

Offsides 0 4

Corner Kicks 5 5

Referee: Tim Wagner

Assistant Referee: Joshua Ell

Assistant Referee: Tyler Spiczka

Fourth Official: Esad Omanovic







