Match Preview: Crown Legacy FC at Orlando City B
Published on August 31, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Crown Legacy FC News Release
Orlando enters the match currently sitting just below the playoff line in 9th place in the Eastern Conference standings with an 8W-11L-4D record (30 points) and a -14 goal differential. This will be the third and final meeting between the two sides this season, with Orlando taking a 1-0 victory in March and the two sides splitting points in July. Forward Emmanuel Uchegbu and midfielder Andrej Subotic each found the back of the net in July's meeting.
Last Time Out
CLFC is coming off of a strong 6-0 victory over Inter Miami CF II on August 22 at Mecklenburg County Sportsplex. Homegrown forward Nimfasha Berchimas recorded the first hat trick in Crown Legacy history in the second half. Forward Dylan Sing also notched his first career brace while MLS SuperDraft selection Mikah Thomas added a goal and assist.
Matchup: Crown Legacy FC at Orlando City B
Venue: Osceola Heritage Park, Kissimmee, Florida
Kickoff: 7:00 p.m. ET
