Midfielder Andrej Subotić scores match-winner in CLFC's 2025 season finale

Published on September 26, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - Crown Legacy FC took down New England Revolution II 1-0 in its 2025 season finale at Gillette Stadium. Midfielder Andrej Subotić scored the match-winner in the 76th minute, his sixth goal of the year.

After a hard-fought match, CLFC found the winner from a pair of substitutes in the 76th. The play initiated with defender Assane Ouedraogo flying down the left wing before poking the ball through to Subotić in the box. The Serbian cut to the outside and got off a shot by the near post, sending it right past the New England goalkeeper.

Match Notes:

Crown Legacy FC ends its 2025 campaign with a 7-13-8 record (32 points).

Crown Legacy FC kept its fourth clean sheet of the season. Isaac Walker notched his third of the year.

Midifelder Andrej Subotić scored his sixth goal of the season.

Defender Assane Ouedraogo registered his first professional assist.

Scoring Summary:

76' - CLFC - Andrej Subotić (Assane Ouedraogo)

Disciplinary Summary:

19' - NE - Hesron Berry (Caution Y)

51' - CLFC - Mikah Thomas (Caution Y)

63' - NE- Javaun Mussenden (Caution Y)

81' - CLFC - Simon Tonidandel (Caution Y)

90'+4' - NE - Grant Emerhi (Caution Y)

Crown Legacy FC Starting XI:

Isaac Walker (GK); Mikah Thomas (Assane Ouedraogo - 71'), Wyatt Holt, Morrison Agyemang, Jack Neeley (C); Baye Coulibaly (Simon Tonidandel - 46'), Aron John (Adrian Mendoza - 71'); Emmanuel Uchegbu (Brian Romero - 84'), Thiago Rodrigues, Dylan Sing (Andrej Subotić - 46'), Nimfasha Berchimas

Unused Subs: Nick Holliday (GK); Willian Sangoquiza, Yves Tcheuyap; Magic Smalls

New England Revolution II Starting XI:

Donovan Parisian (GK); Hesron Berry (Michael Tsicoulias - 68'), Victor Souza (C), Gabriel Dahlin, Damario McIntosh (Grant Emerhi - 68'); Marcos Dias, Cristiano Oliviera, Javaun Mussenden (Joe Buck - 68'); Gevork Diarbian (Sharod George - 85'), Liam Butts (Damorney Hutchinson - 68'), Malcolm Fry

Unused Subs: JD Gunn (GK); Chris Mbai-Assem; Levi Katsell; Aarin Parjapati







