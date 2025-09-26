Colorado Rapids 2 Play MNUFC2 in Final Home Match of Regular Season

Colorado Rapids 2 will face off against MNUFC2 on Saturday, September 27, at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park for the team's final home match of the 2025 regular season. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. MT with coverage available on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

As the team heads into its last match at home, they have officially secured a home playoff match in the first round of the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs. As one of the host clubs, Rapids 2 will have the opportunity to pick their opponent heading into the quarterfinals. The team's selection order will be determined by the final seeding results in the Western Conference and will allow Rapids 2 to choose an opponent from seeds No. 5-8.

The postseason run will mark the team's first since 2023 where Rapids 2 made a run all the way to the Western Conference Final.

In the final games of the regular season, Colorado will face MNUFC2 at home and Ventura County FC on the road. The team currently sits in third place in the Western Conference but will look to try to jump the second place The Town FC prior to the end of the regular season.

The upcoming match against MNUFC2 will be a double header played at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park with the Rapids first team playing Minnesota later that night. Colorado has faced Minnesota both home and away so far this season, dropping points in both contests. The first meeting ended in a 2-0 result in MNUFC2's favor and the second game came to a scoreline of 2-1 for the Loons.

Since the two sides last meeting at the end of June, Colorado has maintained a 7-2-1 record. The club's most recent win came last week against Tacoma Defiance in a thrilling match with four different goal scorers representing Colorado's attack. Goals from Mamadou Billo Diop, James Cameron, Alex Harris and Antony García sealed three points on the night.







