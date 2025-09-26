Timbers2 in Texas to Face off with Austin FC II
Published on September 26, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Portland Timbers 2 News Release
Timbers2 play their penultimate MLS NEXT Pro regular season match Friday when they play Austin FC II at Parmer Field (5:30pm PT, FREE on MLSNEXTPro.com).
How to watch
Watch the match live FREE on MLSNEXTPro.com
MLS NEXT Pro Standings
The Storyline
Timbers2 (8-12-6-2, 32pts) are in 12th place, six points behind Austin FC II (9-9-8-3, 38pts) and also six points behind the playoff line with only two regular season games left to go.
In their last match, Timbers Academy product Jacob Izoita scored his first professional goal, but T2 lost 3-1 on the road to Houston Dynamo 2 in Texas.
Austin FC II head into Friday aiming to claim a postseason spot. Most recently, they lost 2-1 to St. Louis CITY2 last week at home.
The two teams played at Providence Park in June, ending in a 1-1 draw that saw Austin pick up the extra point winning 5-4 on PKs.
