Timbers Drop 1-0 Result to Houston Dynamo FC on the Road

Published on September 20, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

HOUSTON, Texas - The Portland Timbers (11-10-9, 42pts) dropped a 1-0 result on the road to Houston Dynamo FC (9-13-9, 36pts) at Shell Energy Stadium on Saturday night. It marked the first of three matches in an eight-day span for the Timbers. Up next for Portland, the club will travel to BC Place to take on Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Wednesday, September 24.

Goal-Scoring Plays

HOU - Ezequiel Ponce (Jack McGlynn), 44th minute: Ezequiel Ponce scored a header off a corner kick from Jack McGlynn.

Notes

Portland Timbers (11-10-9, 42pts) vs. Houston Dynamo FC (9-13-9, 36pts)

September 20, 2025 - Shell Energy Stadium (Houston, Texas)

Goals by Half 1 2 F

Portland Timbers 0 0 0

Houston Dynamo 1 0 1

Scoring Summary:

HOU: Ponce (McGlynn), 44

Misconduct Summary:

POR: Ortiz (caution), 21

HOU: Ortiz (caution), 38

HOU: Raines (caution), 58

HOU: Dorsey (caution), 63

HOU: Urso (caution), 70

POR: Zuparic (caution), 73

HOU: Sviatchenko (caution), 80

Lineups:

POR: GK Pantemis, D E. Miller (Lassiter, 79), D Surman, D Zuparic, D Smith, M Ortiz (Rojas, 60), M Ayala (Paredes, 69), M Da Costa, F Velde (Chara, 69), F Antony, F Mora Š (Kelsy, 69)

Substitutes Not Used: GK Muse, D K. Miller, M Fernandez, F Guerra

TOTAL SHOTS: 9 (Rojas, 3); SHOTS ON GOAL: 4 (Antony, 2); FOULS: 10 (three players tied, 3); OFFSIDES: 2; CORNER KICKS: 4; SAVES: 6

HOU: GK Bond, D Ortiz, D Dorsey, D Sviatchenko Š, D Andrade, D Lingr (Bassi, 67), M Ennali (Holmes, 80), M McGlynn (Awodesu, 90+2), M Urso, M Raines (Samassékou, 90+2), F Ponce

Substitutes Not Used: GK Maurer, D Lowe, F Segal, F Santos, F Kowalczyk

TOTAL SHOTS: 21 (McGlynn, 3), SHOTS ON GOAL: 7 (McGlynn, 1); FOULS: 11 (four players tied, 2); OFFSIDES: 0; CORNER KICKS: 11; SAVES: 4

Referee: Allen Chapman

Assistant Referees: Ian McKay, Matthew Nelson

Fourth Official: John Matto

VAR: Kevin Stott

Attendance: 18,357

