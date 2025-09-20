Revolution II Forward Sharod George Signed to Short-Term Agreement

CHESTER, Penn. - New England Revolution II forward Sharod George has been called up by the Revolution on a Short-Term Agreement, making him eligible for selection in today's MLS match against the Philadelphia Union at Subaru Park.

George, 21, features on the MLS matchday roster for the third straight week. He collected his MLS debut as a second-half substitute in last weekend's 1-1 draw against Toronto FC, playing four minutes. The forward has logged five appearances with Revolution II since signing with the team in July. A native of Brooklyn, N.Y., George arrived in New England after previous stints playing in both Greece and Germany, where he played in the youth ranks of Germany's SV Arnstadt.

Today's 2:30 p.m. ET kickoff airs on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV in English and Spanish. Listen to Brad Feldman and Charlie Davies call the action on 98.5 The Sports Hub (WBZ-FM), or tune into 1260 AM Nossa Radio USA for Portuguese commentary.

TRANSACTION: New England Revolution sign Revolution II forward Sharod George to a Short-Term Agreement on September 20, 2025.







