Revolution II Defeat New York City FC II, 3-1

NEW YORK CITY - New England Revolution II (13-5-7; 51 pts.) defeated regional rival New York City FC II (9-11-6, 35 pts.), 3-1, on Thursday night at Icahn Stadium. Cristiano Oliveira, Gevork Diarbian, and Marcos Dias all scored in tonight's victory to power New England to its third straight win.

New England opened the scoring in the 22nd minute when Oliveira, a Somerville, Mass. native and 2025 MLS NEXT All-Star, slotted home his fifth goal of the season, his second goal in his last three appearances. Homegrown defender Damario McIntosh set up the play, delivering a pass into the penalty area that deflected off a New York City player and fell kindly to Oliveira, who rifled a powerful strike from the edge of the box into the lower left-hand side of the net.

Diarbian, a Cranston, R.I. native, doubled Revolution II's lead in the 35th minute with his sixth goal of the campaign, and his second goal in as many games. Homegrown forward Malcolm Fry sent a cross into the box for striker Liam Butts, but the pass was misdirected and fell to the feet of Diarbian. The Providence College alum blasted his shot past the hands of New York City goalkeeper Mac Learned, who had come charging off his line.

Just minutes into the second half, Dias extended New England's lead to 3-0 with a stunning long-range strike. The Brazilian playmaker curled a shot from distance that struck the top-right corner of the frame and into the net for his 10th goal of the 2025 campaign and his 10th goal contribution in his last seven appearances. Dias became just the third player in Revolution II history to reach double-digit goals in a single season. Dias also suited up for his 93rd Revolution II appearance tonight, surpassing former defender Colby Quiñones for the most in team history.

New York City pulled one back in the 65th minute, when Juan Ponce made a perfectly timed cross to James Bilden, who headed it home past an outstretched Donovan Parisian. The Pigeons had several late chances, but Revolution II's three straight tallies would seal the victory for the visitors. Parisian, a 2025 MLS SuperDraft first-round pick, made three saves in his fourth consecutive start.

With just three regular season matches remaining, New England now sits second in the Eastern Conference standings and rides a seven-game unbeaten streak into the final stretch before the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs.

New England will resume MLS NEXT Pro regular season action on Sunday, September 21, visiting FC Cincinnati 2 at NKU Soccer Stadium. The 6:00 p.m. ET kickoff is available to watch live via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, with Michael Wottreng providing play-by-play.

MATCH NOTES

New England extended its unbeaten run to seven games tonight, marking its third consecutive victory, and climbed to second place in the Eastern Conference standings with 51 points on the season.

Since June 26, New England has taken points in 12 of its last 13 matches (9-1-3).

Revolution II's 2.04 points per game rank second leaguewide after the conclusion of tonight's win.

Defensively, Revolution II has allowed only two goals from open play over their last four matches and is tied for the second-fewest goals conceded in MLS NEXT Pro this season (31).

M Cristiano Oliveira, a 2025 MLS NEXT All-Star, tallied his fifth goal of the season. The Somerville, Mass native has now scored twice over his last three appearances.

M Gevork Diarbian netted a goal in back-to-back matches, bringing his season tally to six. The Providence College alum continues to generate New England's attack with a team-best 60 shot attempts on the year after contributing a pair of shots tonight.

F Marcos Dias tallied his career-high 10th goal of the campaign tonight, becoming just the third player in Revolution II history to record double-digit goals in a single season.

Dias has recorded 10 goal contributions in his last seven appearances (5g, 5a) and is now one goal shy of matching Liam Butts for the team lead (11) this season. The Brazilian playmaker currently leads MLS NEXT Pro in combined goals and assists (10g, 11a).

New England is now unbeaten at 5-0-4 when Dias finds the back of the net.

Dias also became the all-time leader in appearances (93) in Revolution II history tonight, surpassing Colby Quinones to set the new mark.

F Liam Butts completed 100 percent of his passes tonight in his 45-minute shift.

D Chris Mbai-Assem, a Central African Republic international, suited up for his third appearance since signing with Revolution II last month.

GK Donovan Parisian posted a three-save performance in his fourth consecutive start for New England.

GAME CAPSULE

Revolution II Match #25

New England Revolution II 3 vs. New York City FC II 1

September 18, 2025 - Icahn Stadium (Manhattan, N.Y.)

Referee: Stephen Foster

Assistant Referee: Adam Cook

Assistant Referee: Bryan Conetta

Fourth Official: Gurhan Dolgun

Weather: 77 degrees and clear

Scoring Summary:

NE - Cristiano Oliveira 5 (Unassisted) 22'

NE - Gevork Diarbian 6 (Unassisted) 35'

NE - Marcos Dias 10 (Unassisted) 48'

NYC - James Bilden (Juan Ponce) 65'

Misconduct Summary:

NE - Javaun Mussenden (Yellow Card) 37'

NYC - Piero Elias (Yellow Card) 49'

NYC - Lucas De Pinho (Yellow Card) 89'

New England Revolution II: Donovan Parisian; Hesron Barry (Michael Tsicoulias 85'), Victor Souza, Gabe Dahlin, Damario McIntosh; Cristiano Oliveira, Javaun Mussenden (Joe Buck 54'), Marcos Dias (Chris Mbai-Assem 85'); Gevork Diarbian (Alex Monis 76'), Malcolm Fry, Liam Butts (Damorney Hutchinson 46')

Substitutes Not Used: JD Gunn

New York City FC II: Mac Learned; Chris Tiao, Prince Amponsah, Max Murray, Andrew Baiera; Collin McCamy (Piero Elias 46'), Maximo Carrizo (James Bilden 61'), Peter Molinari; Juan Ponce (Lucas De Pinho 78'), Julien Lacher, Eligio Guarino

Substitutes Not Used: Pierce Infuso, Luka Sunjic, Brennan Klein, Adonis Campos, Jack Loura, Dylan McDermott

New England Revolution II Team Statistics New York City FC II

13 Shots 9

5 Shots (on Target) 5

4 Blocked Shots 3

3 Saves 2

5 Corner Kicks 3

1 Offsides 3

11 Fouls 13

445 (86.5%) Passes Attempted (% Completed) 450 (88.2%)







