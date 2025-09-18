Colorado Rapids 2 Sign Rapids Academy Defender Grant Gilmore

COMMERCE CITY, Colo - Colorado Rapids 2 announced today the club has signed Rapids Academy defender Grant Gilmore to an MLS NEXT Pro contract through June 2026. At the conclusion of his contract with Rapids 2, Gilmore will join the first team as a Homegrown player with a contract through 2029 with club options for 2030 and 2031.

Gilmore joins goalkeepers Adam Beaudry and Zackory Campagnolo as the third Rapids Academy player in club history to sign a hybrid Homegrown contract.

"Grant is a player with an impressive physical profile, an aggressive mentality, and has proven to be a competitor in big games throughout his time in our Academy," said Brian Crookham, Director of Player Personnel. "Our pathway is built to transform promise into performance, and we are confident the next step in the process will position Grant to achieve long-term success at the professional level given the elite qualities he's demonstrated."

Gilmore, 17, joined the Rapids organization at the start of the 2024-25 MLS NEXT season from the Pennsylvania-based FC Delco. He earned himself a starting position with the U-18 Rapids Academy team, helping the team to a spot in the 2024-25 MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs.

The young center back played a large role in the team's success last season, playing 2,700 minutes and starting every match during the U-18s historical run in the 2025 Generation adidas Cup. Gilmore joined a Rapids Academy back line that posted seven straight clean sheets during the tournament and recorded the longest run in club history, making it all the way to the final before falling short to Orlando City SC.

TRANSACTION: Colorado Rapids 2 sign defender Grant Gilmore to an MLS NEXT Pro contract through June 2026. At the conclusion of the contract with Rapids 2, Gilmore will be guaranteed a Homegrown Player Contract with the first team through 2029 with club options for 2030 and 2031.

Grant Gilmore

Pronunciation: GILL-mor

Position: Defender

Height: 6-0

Weight: 177 lbs.

Birthdate: June 15, 2008

Birthplace: Paoli, Pennsylvania

Nationality: United States







