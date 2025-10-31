Colorado Rapids 2 Return to the Western Conference Final for the First Time Since 2023

Colorado Rapids 2 returns home to host their second Western Conference Final appearance in the last three seasons, welcoming Minnesota United FC 2 to DICK'S Sporting Goods Park this Sunday, November 2. Kickoff in Commerce City is set for 6:30 p.m. MT with coverage available on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

Sunday night will have everything on the line for both Colorado and Minnesota, with a spot in the MLS NEXT Pro Cup in the balance. A win for either side would mark their first league final match in each respective club's history.

Following their win last weekend, Rapids 2 clinched their spot in the Conference Final for the second time in the past three seasons, becoming just the third team in the league's four-year history to reach this round multiple times. Colorado made their first WCF appearance in 2023 after finishing at the top of the Western Conference table in the regular season.

To get to this point, Colorado was challenged with multiple tests in their first two rounds of postseason play. To start, Rapids 2 clashed with Vancouver Whitecaps 2 in Colorado, and fought to a 3-2 victory. Logging goals for the club were Sam Bassett, Antony García, and Alex Harris, with all three of which made their MLS NEXT Pro playoff debuts.

Following that contest, Colorado took the trip to California for a battle with the conference No. 2 seed, The Town FC. Rapids 2 were ready for a fight and needed to give every ounce of energy they had, as the match headed to extra time following a 2-2 stalemate at the end of regulation. Stepping up as the heroes for Colorado were García and Anderson Rosa, who each logged a goal to send the club to the WCF this Sunday.

On the other end of this matchup is a Minnesota side that has impressed many up to this point in the playoffs. After defeating Real Monarchs in the first round, 2-1, MNUFC2 were selected by the top team in all of MLS NEXT Pro, St. Louis CITY2. The Loons didn't take that selection lightly and put on an incredible performance at Energizer Park last weekend, shutting out the league leaders by a final score of 2-0 on the road.

In the regular season this year, Minnesota took hold of the season series, taking all three games that these two played against each other. The most recent faceoff came at the end of September, when Minnesota came to DSGP and won, 2-1. Mamadou Billo Diop scored the club's lone goal in the contest, continuing his success against the MNUFC2 this season. Diop recorded a goal in each of his two starts against the Loons in 2025 on his way to a club-leading 14 goals on the season.

A win on Sunday for Rapids 2 would bring them to the first league final in the club's four-year history. The matchup would be against either New York Red Bulls II or Philadelphia Union 2, depending on the result of their Eastern Conference Final match on Saturday night.







