New York City FC II Falls to New England Revolution II

Published on September 18, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

New York City FC II News Release







New York City FC II battled hard but fell 3-1 at home to New England Revolution II on Thursday night. Substitute James Bielden headed home from a Juan Ponce cross to spark hope, yet earlier goals left NYCFC II chasing the game.

Match Recap

New York City FC II returned to home on Thursday night as they hosted New England Revolution II.

Fresh off a thrilling 5-4 road victory against Chicago Fire II, Head Coach Matt Pilkington's side knew another win could significantly boost their playoff hopes against a team chasing second place in the standings.

The visitors carved out the first chance of the game through Damario McIntosh, but his strike was blocked.

New York City responded moments later when Collin McCamy rose well to meet a cross, only to see his header drift wide.

Soon after, Drew Baiera whipped in a dangerous delivery that forced Donovan Parisian into a desperate intervention. The goalkeeper palmed the ball away, and Chris Tiao pounced on the rebound, but his effort ricocheted off a New England defender and out for safety.

Despite the early pressure, it was New England who broke the deadlock in the 22nd minute. A loose ball fell to Cristiano Olivera, who drilled a low finish into the corner to make it 1-0.

Their momentum nearly paid dividends minutes later when Victor Souza rose to meet a cross, his towering header flashing just wide of the post.

New York City threatened again soon after, McCamy once more driving the action. From a corner, the midfielder almost forced the ball over the line, only for New England to scramble clear at the last second.

That escape proved costly for the hosts. In the 35th minute, neat interplay down the right released Gevork Diarbian inside the box, and he made no mistake, doubling the visitors' advantage.

New York looked for an immediate reply and were handed a chance when Julian Ponce was fouled on the edge of the area. He stepped up and curled a testing free kick on target, but Parisian stood firm to deny him.

As halftime approached, McCamy tried again from distance, though Parisian collected the effort comfortably.

At the restart, New York City FC II introduced Piero Elias in place of McCamy, but the visitors struck again almost immediately, Marcos Dias extending their lead in the 48th minute.

Pilkington turned to his bench once more after the hour mark, sending on James Bielden for Máximo Carrizo. The substitution made an instant impact: Bielden headed home a Juan Ponce cross within minutes of entering the game.

In the 75th minute, Mac Learned produced a fine fingertip save to deny Olivera's thunderous strike from range. Four minutes later, Pilkington made his third change, introducing Lucas De Pinho for Ponce.

The hosts continued to push. In the 84th minute, Eligio Guarino saw his shot deflected behind for a corner. In stoppage time, Tiao headed a freekick toward goal, but it did not trouble Parisian. Despite their late pressure, New York City FC II could not find any further goals, ultimately falling 3-1 on the night.

What's Next

Next up for New York City FC II is a game against Chatanooga FC on Sunday, September 28. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30PM ET.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from September 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.