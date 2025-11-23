New York City FC Signs Forward Sebastiano Musu to a Short-Term Agreement from New York City FC II

New York City FC today announced that it has signed Forward Sebastiano Musu to a Short-Term Agreement from MLS NEXT Pro affiliate New York City FC II.

This is the fourth and final Short-Term Agreement for the Forward, having been rostered against Orlando, Kansas City and Dallas earlier this season. The Italian made his First Team debut coming off the bench in a 1-1 draw against Kansas City. Musu joined New York City FC II ahead of the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro season and made 20 appearances scoring six goals and providing seven assists for the Pigeons.

Per MLS rules, a club may sign a player, age 25 or younger during the league season, from its MLS NEXT Pro affiliate to a maximum of four Short-Term Agreements each season. An individual player may be included on up to four MLS league season match rosters each season, however, that player may appear in no more than two MLS league season matches. An individual player may appear in any number of non-league games during the terms of his four Short-Term Agreements.

Musu traveled with the team to Philadelphia and is available for selection ahead of tonight's match.

