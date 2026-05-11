New England Revolution Sneak past New York City FC II

Published on May 11, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

New York City FC II News Release







New York City FC II slipped to defeat in a five-goal thriller on the road on Sunday afternoon, edged out 3-2 against the New England Revolution. Matt Pilkington's side had led at halftime, thanks to Sebastiano Musu's well-taken strike, but two quickfire penalties from Myles Morgan and Shuma Sasaki turned the game on its head for the hosts. The visitors hit back through Henrik Hvatum's first professional goal, but a late Damario McIntosh effort claimed the points for the Revs in Rhode Island.

Match Recap

On the hunt for their third win of the season, Head Coach Pilkington made eight changes from Tuesday's 2-1 triumph over Chicago Fire, as three players made their first starts. New recruit Joāo Loiola was drafted straight into the backline, while midfielder David Duque and Brooklyn-raised forward Caleb Danquah also earned the call at Beirne Stadium.

The season's first meeting between the two sides bore little in terms of goalmouth action in the early exchanges.

Musu tried his luck from range but saw his shot deflected wide off Chris Mbaï-Assem, in New York's first real venture into the final third.

New England gained a foothold around the quarter-hour mark. The game's first chance of note arrived on 14' as Mac Learned was called into action for the first time - alert to claim Javaun Mussenden's headed effort.

With the hosts threatening down the wings, the 23-year-old shot-stopper was tested again when Shuma Sasaki tried his luck, but Learned was equal to it.

It would be New York who would strike first however in the 27th minute with a moment of individual brilliance.

A cross from the right flank was cleared only as far as Peter Molinari on the top of the D. The midfielder found Cooper Flax, who played forward to Musa. Facing away from goal, the forward turned smartly and cut inside with quick feet, before unleashing a low drive into the near post for his second goal of the campaign.

The home side went in search of an immediate response but were once again thwarted by Learned, who got down well to deny Mussenden.

The shot-stopper then produced a stunning save to tip Myles Morgan's ambitious acrobatic effort onto the crossbar, before pushing Cristiano Oliveira's curled attempt wide.

New England perhaps should have leveled from the resulting corner, only for Morgan's header to bounce wide of the far post - another warning for the visitors, who held firm for the halftime lead.

As the home side chased an equalizer in the second period, Learned and his New York defense were made to work to try and preserve their clean sheet - Sasaki denied twice with another smart Learned stop and a last-ditch Loiola clearance.

There was nothing the goalkeeper could do to prevent the hosts' from leveling the score however, with New England awarded their first penalty on 56'. Morgan's attempted through-ball clipped the arm of Joe Suchecki, and Morgan himself stepped up to convert, sending the 'keeper the wrong way and stroking the ball into the bottom corner.

Five minutes later, the referee pointed to the spot again when the lively Sasaki was upended on the byline. The Japanese winger stepped up to take the PK himself, and smashed the ball into the back of the net to turn the game on its head.

New York responded well, rallying in search of a route back into the contest.

Pilkington introduced Gil De Souza and Hvatum, as the visitors pushed forward - and the move paid dividends with just under 15 minutes left on the clock. Building out well from the back, a floated ball forward found Duque, who cleverly flicked on to Drew Kerr. Collecting well and driving forward, the midfielder whipped a delightful delivery into the box, which was smartly dummied to reach Hvatum at the backpost, and the youngster side-footed home his first professional goal to make it 2-2.

As the game entered its final 10 minutes, both sides pressed for a winner. Kerr almost snatched it with a headed effort to the near post, but was somehow denied by Donovan Parisian, who palmed superbly onto the crossbar.

It would be the closest the visitors came to finding the net, and the Revolution struck three minutes later to claim all three points, as McIntosh raced onto Gabriel Dahlin's inch-perfect through-ball, and drilled the ball under Learned to complete the scoring on a topsy-turvy afternoon at Beirne Stadium.

What's Next

Next up for New York City FC II is the second Hudson River Derby of the season, as the Boys in Blue travel to MSU Soccer Park to face the Red Bulls on Sunday, May 17. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00PM ET.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from May 11, 2026

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