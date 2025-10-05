Philadelphia Union II Outlasts New York City FC II

New York City FC II ended their MLS NEXT Pro season with a dramatic 4-3 defeat to Philadelphia. Seymour Reid scored twice, with Juan Ponce also netting, as New York City fought back three times. Despite a spirited display and a late chance for a Reid hat-trick, Nelson Pierre's stoppage-time header secured victory for the hosts.

Match Recap

New York City FC II's MLS NEXT Pro regular season schedule concluded on Sunday with a trip to Philadelphia.

Matt Pilkington's side knew a playoff berth was a tall order, requiring both a victory and favorable results elsewhere.

Pilkington handed a start to Seymour Reid, who recently celebrated his first MLS goal and a call-up to the Jamaican national team.

The hosts created the game's first opportunity within minutes when Stas Korzeniowski tested Brennan Klein, who made a comfortable save.

New York City responded shortly after through Piero Elias, but his effort drifted wide. Cavan Sullivan and Korzeniowski both threatened again before Julien Lacher and Reid drew saves from Andrew Rick.

Philadelphia took the lead in the 28th minute when Korzeniowski's dinked cross found Markus Anderson, who volleyed home.

City hit back quickly through Reid, who combined neatly with Juan Ponce before driving toward goal and finishing calmly past Rick.

Things improved further for the visitors ten minutes later as Ponce added his name to the scoresheet, controlling Sebastiano Musu's low cross before firing into the net.

An entertaining first half ended level when Nelson Pierre rose highest to head home from a corner. Philadelphia almost regained the lead in stoppage time, but Edward Davis struck the post.

Davis remained lively after the restart, forcing another fine save from Klein early in the second half. At the other end, Musu's whipped in-swinging corner clipped the outside of the post as City pushed for another.

Philadelphia reclaimed the lead minutes later when a Korzeniowski strike bobbled into the bottom corner. Pilkington turned to his bench soon after, introducing Luka Sunjic for Elias in the 64th minute, followed by Lucas De Pinho and Leo Guarino in place of Ponce and Lacher on 72 minutes.

City's persistence paid off in the 80th minute. A powerful drive from Drew Baiera struck the post and rebounded to Reid, who showed great composure to slot home his second of the afternoon.

The hosts pressed for a late winner, with Giovanny Sequera's shot blocked by Sunjic in the 87th minute. Moments later, De Pinho produced a dazzling solo run, only to see his shot deflected away.

Reid had the chance to complete his hat-trick in stoppage time after being played through on goal, but Rick managed to stretch out a leg and divert the ball clear.

That missed opportunity proved decisive, as Philadelphia snatched victory in the dying moments through Pierre's second of the game - once again heading home from a corner.

That would prove to be the final goal of the game and confirm a disappointing end to NYCFC II's campaign-a 4-3 defeat rounding out their schedule.

This concludes NYCFC II's 2025 season.







