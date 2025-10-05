Chattanooga FC Wins Shootout over Atlanta United 2 to Secure Home Playoff Match

Published on October 5, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Chattanooga FC News Release









Chattanooga FC goalkeeper Eldin Jakupović

(Chattanooga FC) Chattanooga FC goalkeeper Eldin Jakupović(Chattanooga FC)

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Chattanooga FC secured a home playoff spot for the first time since joining MLS NEXT Pro after a gritty, come-from-behind 1-1 draw and 5-4 shootout win over Atlanta United 2 at Finley Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Atlanta United 2 came out hot early in the first half with Santiago Pita's goal in just the second minute.

Sunday's contest was another physical one, but Chattanooga FC kept the match more balanced than the last time the clubs met. Atlanta outshot CFC 8-5 in the first half, but Chattanooga had three shots on goal to Atlanta's two.

Midfielder Daniel Mangarov found Yuval Cohen with a perfectly-timed through ball, and Cohen scored his first goal for CFC in the 26th minute to equalize 1-1.

The second half started with more chances for CFC, as forward Keegan Ancelin checked into the match in the 60th minute and shot wide of the net before Gavin Turner's shot hit the right post in the 65th minute.

Atlanta applied offensive pressure late in the second half and into stoppage time with close chances from Arif Kovac and Gabriel Wesseh.

Ancelin made a charge forward for Chattanooga before being taken down by Atlanta's Toto Majub, who received a straight red card for the denial of a goalscoring opportunity in the 98th minute.

The game remained deadlocked at 1-1 through the end of regulation after 102 minutes, sending the match to a high-stakes shootout in which CFC ultimately came out on top 5-4.

"I'm drained but excited and pleased for the guys," said Head Coach Chris Nugent in his post-match press conference. "It's been a long season with a lot of ups and downs. We've needed a lot of resilience and adaptability and we saw that today. We went behind early, and the game kind of summed the season up-it was an emotional rollercoaster. I thought we played well, created some chances, hit the post once and there were one or two more times when, maybe with a bit more fortune or cleaner finishing, we would've found another. Overall we are excited to have a home playoff game and to be the Southeast Division champions as well; that's big for the guys."

Next up

CFC will host the MLS NEXT Pro Eastern Conference Quarterfinals on Sunday, October 19. The kickoff time and opponent will be announced at a later date. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Monday, October 6 at 12:00 p.m. ET.

Chattanooga FC (13W-6L-9D, 53 pts.) - Atlanta United 2 (9W-10L-9D, 38 pts.)

Finley Stadium | Chattanooga, Tenn.

Attendance: 4,532

Final score:

CFC: 1

ATL: 1

CFC wins shootout 5-4

Scoring summary:

2': Santiago Pita - ATL

26': Yuval Cohen - CFC

Shootout summary:

Tate Robertson missed 0-0

Patrick Weah scored 0-1

Daniel Mangarov scored 1-1

Javier Armas scored 1-2

Xavier Rimpel scored 2-2

Arif Kovac scored 2-3

Callum Watson scored 3-3

Salvatore Mazzaferro missed 3-3

Farid Sar-Sar scored 4-3

Moises Tablante scored 4-4

Gavin Turner scored 5-4

Gabriel Wesseh missed 5-4

Stats (CFC / ATL):

Possession: 39% / 61%

Ã¯Â»Â¿Shots: 10 / 22

Shots on goal: 3 / 3

Blocked shots: 2 / 10

Total passes: 363 / 549

Passing accuracy percentage: 79.9 / 89.1

Corners: 2 / 6

Total crosses: 7 / 6

Offsides: 3 / 3

Goalkeeper saves: 2 / 2

Clearances: 9 / 6

Fouls: 17 / 14

Discipline:

14' - CFC, Daniel Mangarov (Caution)

45'+3' - CFC, Anthony Garcia (Caution)

49' - ATL, Ronan Wynne (Caution)

74' - ATL, Toto Majub (Caution)

90'+4' - CFC, Farid Sar-Sar (Caution)

90'+8' - ATL, Toto Majub (Dismissal)

Line-ups:

CFC starters: Eldin Jakupović, Farid Sar-Sar, Nathan Koehler, Steeve Louis Jean, Milo Garvanian (Tate Robertson 69'), Callum Watson, Daniel Mangarov, Luke Husakiwsky (Nick Mendonca 79'), Gavin Turner, Anthony Garcia (Keegan Ancelin 60'), Yuval Cohen (Xavier Rimpel 79')

Substitutes not used: Logan Brown, Markus Naglestad, Darwin Ortiz Lopez, Ethan Dudley, Michael Barrueta

Head Coach: Chris Nugent

ATL starters: Jonathan Ransom, Ronan Wynne, Toto Majub, Salvatore Mazzaferro, Ryan Carmichael, Santiago Pita (Arif Kovac 77'), Moises Tablante, DD Sibrian (Adyn Torres 69'), Gabriel Wesseh, Javier Armas, Patrick Weah

Substitutes not used: James Donaldson, Ignacio Suarez-Couri, Ilan Ettinger, Rodrigo Neri

Head Coach: Jose Silva

Images from this story







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from October 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.