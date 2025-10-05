Union II finish second in the Eastern Conference; Korzeniowski scores fifth goal in four matches
CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union II earned a 4-3 win over New York City FC II on Sunday at Subaru Park, finishing the regular season second in the Eastern Conference with 58 points (15-5-8). Markus Anderson opened the scoring in the 27th minute before New York answered with two quick goals. Homegrown defender Neil Pierre equalized before halftime and forward Stas Korzeniowski gave Union II the lead in the 61st. Seymour Reid's second goal pulled New York level, but Pierre's late brace secured the victory in Union II's final home match of the season.
Philadelphia Union II (4) - New York City FC II (3)
Subaru Park (Chester, PA)
Sunday, October 5, 2025
Ref: Muhammad Hassan
AR1: Trevor Hadick
AR2: Jared Micheal Kuehl
4th: Nick Karnovsky
Weather: 78 degrees and sunny.
GOALS/ASSISTS
PHI - Markus Anderson (Sequera, Korzeniowski) 27'
NYCFC - Seymour Reid (Musu) 33'
NYCFC - Camilo Ponce (Lacher) 38'
PHI - Neil Pierre (Olney) 45'
PHI - Stas Korzeniowski (Olney) 61'
NYCFC - Seymour Reid (unassisted) 79'
PHI - Neil Pierre (Olney) 90+5'
DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY
NYCFC - Piero Elias (caution) 22'
PHI - Nick Pariano (caution) 36'
LINEUP
Philadelphia Union II: Andrew Rick; Giovanny Sequera, Rafael UzcaÃÂtegui, Neil Pierre, Jordan Griffin (Óscar Benítez 62'), Cavan Sullivan (Kellan LeBlanc 62'), CJ Olney, Nick Pariano, Markus Anderson (Noah Probst 74'), Stas Korzeniowski (Sal Olivas 62'), Edward Davis III (Malik Jakupovic 62').
Substitutes not used: Lou Liedtka; Kaiden Moore, Willyam Ferreira, Jamir Johnson.
New York City FC II: Brennan Klein; Max Murray, Prince Amponsah, Drew Baiera, Piero Elias (Luka Sunjic 64'), Julien Lacher (Leo Guarino 72'), Peter Molinari, Seymour Reid, Sebastiano Musu, Adonis Campos, Camilo Ponce (Lucas DePinho 72').
Substitutes not used: Maclean Learned; Pierce Infuso, Collin McCamy, Jack Loura, Dylan McDermott.
TEAM NOTES
Union II recorded its fifth consecutive win.
Union II tied with NYRB II for the most points of the season (58), finishing second in the Eastern Conference.
Forward Markus Anderson secured his sixth goal of the MLS NEXT Pro season.
Midfielder Giovanny Sequera registered his fourth assist of the season.
Homegrown defender Neil Pierre scored a brace.
Midfielder CJ Olney registered three assists, making it his seventh total with the team.
Forward Stas Korzeniowski recorded his second assist and scored his eighth goal with the team this season, securing his fifth goal in the last four matches.
Union II finish second in the Eastern Conference; Korzeniowski scores fifth goal in four matches
