Chicago Fire FC II Finishes Decision Day 2025 with Shootout Victory against Columbus Crew 2
Published on October 5, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Chicago Fire FC II News Release
COLUMBUS, Ohio - Chicago Fire FC II (12-9-7-5, 48 points) played Columbus Crew 2 (5-17-6-1, 21 points) to a 3-3 draw in regulation time before earning an extra point in a shootout victory at Lower.com Field on Sunday afternoon.
The draw secures the most points earned by a Fire II squad in the Club's history at the end of the regular season as forward Jason Shokalook scored a brace that keeps him in the running for 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Golden Boot.
Trip Fleming and Shokalook combined to open the scoring in the 13th minute. The play started with a shot from Chase Nagle from the top of the box that met with traffic. Shokalook managed to tip the ball out as he was falling, where it landed at Fleming's feet. Fleming took a shot that deflected off Shokalook and into the net for the Pennsylvania native's 19th goal of the season.
Shokalook tallied his league-leading 20th goal of the season in the 37th minute after Jean Diouf sent a ball over the top on the right flank. Shokalook brought it down and carried it toward goal, finding himself one-on-one with the goalkeeper before slipping it into the back of the net.
Columbus pulled one back in the 42nd minute by way of Nico Rincon and leveled the score when Chase Adams' shot bounced off the crossbar and into the goal in the 48th minute.
Fire II regained the lead in the 59th minute when Shokalook carried the ball into the box and looked to get off a shot but the ball deflected off a defender and into the far lower corner of the net. Columbus leveled once again in the 86th minute to close out the scoring in regulation time.
In the shootout, Chicago Fire Academy goalkeeper David Molenda made two saves to give Chicago the additional point that broke the team's previous season point record of 47 set in 2024. Molenda finished the game with 10 saves to his credit.
NEXT MATCH: Chicago Fire FC II will learn its opponent for the first leg of the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro playoffs later this week following the Pick-Your-Opponent selection process that has been a staple of the MLS NEXT Pro postseason. Chicago will then open its third postseason appearance on the road in a match scheduled for the weekend of October 17. All MLS NEXT Pro Playoff matches and MLS NEXT Pro Cup will air live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.
Social: X - @ChicagoFireFCII (Hashtags: #ChicagoFireII) | Instagram - @chicagofirefcii | Facebook
Box Score:
Columbus Crew 2 3(2):3(3) Chicago Fire FC II
Goals:
CHI - Shokalook (19) (Fleming 5) (WATCH) 13'
CHI - Shokalook (20) (WATCH) 37'
CLB - Rincon (4) (Adams 2) (WATCH) 42'
CLB - Adams (10) (WATCH) 48'
CHI - Own Goal (Di Noto) (WATCH) 59'
CLB - GBamblé (6) (WATCH) 86'
Shootout:
Columbus Crew 2: Rincon (saved), Gbamble (scored), Granda (scored), Rogers (missed), Di Noto (saved)
Chicago Fire FC II: Borso (scored), Reynolds (scored), Shokalook (saved), Fleming (scored)
Discipline:
CLB - Elliot (Yellow Card) 15'
CHI - Reynolds (Yellow Card) 82'
Chicago Fire FC II: GK Molenda, D Fleming (capt.), D Diouf (Berg, 55'), D Cupps, D Reynolds, M Nagle, M Williams, M Poreba (Herrera, 87'), F Nigg (Kanyane, 87'), F Shokalook, F Borso
Substitutes not used: GK Peterson, M Calle, M B. Williams, F Turdean
Columbus Crew 2 II: GK Lapkes, D Ferdinand (Kone, 81'), D Rogers (capt.), D Camacho (Di Noto, 46'), M Elliot, M Sy (Granda, 72'), M Rincón, M Forfor (Auvray, 72'), F Gbamblé, F Adams, F Alaouieh
Substitutes not used: GK Zochowski, D Randazzo, M Tortola, F Willis, F Adu Gyamfi
Stats Summary: CLB / CHI
Shots: 23 / 15
Shots on Goal: 13 / 4
Passing Accuracy: 91% / 89.7%
Saves: 2 / 10
Corners: 6 / 6
Fouls: 15 / 14
Offsides: 2 / 0
Referee: Stephen Foster
Assistant Referee 1: Christopher Slane
Assistant Referee 2: Tre Gaither
Fourth Official: Bobby Johnson
Images from this story
|
Chicago Fire FC II with possession against Columbus Crew 2
MLS NEXT Pro Stories from October 5, 2025
- Jason Shokalook Wins 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Golden Boot Award - Chicago Fire FC II
- SKC II Suffers 3-1 Decision Day Defeat at MNUFC 2 - Sporting Kansas City II
- Barea on Fire as Ruthless Monarchs Crush Vancouver - Real Monarchs
- Rapids 2 Defeat Ventura County FC to Secure Third Place Standing in the Western Conference Heading into Playoffs - Colorado Rapids 2
- St Louis CITY2 Falls Short in Regular Season Finale against Portland Timbers2 - St. Louis City SC 2
- Chattanooga FC Wins Shootout over Atlanta United 2 to Secure Home Playoff Match - Chattanooga FC
- New York Red Bulls II Defeat Toronto FC II 2-1 at MSU Soccer Park on Sunday Afternoon - New York Red Bulls II
- Revolution II Close Regular Season with 5-2 Triumph over Inter Miami CF II - New England Revolution II
- FC Cincinnati 2 Clinch MLS NEXT Pro Playoff Berth with Dominant 4-1 Win over Orlando City B - FC Cincinnati 2
- Chicago Fire FC II Finishes Decision Day 2025 with Shootout Victory against Columbus Crew 2 - Chicago Fire FC II
- Carolina Core FC Clinches First-Ever Playoff Berth on Decision Day - Carolina Core FC
- Union II finish second in the Eastern Conference; Korzeniowski scores fifth goal in four matches - Philadelphia Union II
- New York Red Bulls II End Toronto FC II Playoff Hopes - Toronto FC II
- New York Red Bulls II (2) - Toronto FC II (1) Postgame Summary - Toronto FC II
- Inter Miami CF II Falls against New England Revolution II, Closes 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Season - Inter Miami CF II
- Philadelphia Union II Outlasts New York City FC II - New York City FC II
- Timbers Fall, 1-0, to Seattle Sounders FC on the Road - Portland Timbers 2
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Chicago Fire FC II Stories
- Jason Shokalook Wins 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Golden Boot Award
- Chicago Fire FC II Finishes Decision Day 2025 with Shootout Victory against Columbus Crew 2
- Chicago Fire FC II Drops Last Home Match of the Season against Atlanta United 2
- Chicago Fire FC II Drops Road Match at Philadelphia Union II
- Chicago Fire FC II Falls against New York City FC II