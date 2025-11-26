Chicago Fire FC II Names Omar González as Assistant Coach

CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC II today announced that former Chicago Fire and U.S. Men's National Team defender Omar González has been named as an assistant coach. González's role as an assistant coach will include helping to guide the team that connects the player pathway from the Chicago Fire Academy to the first team.

Additionally, González's role may include taking the field as a player, which will be instrumental in providing experience and leadership for young players in MLS NEXT Pro and Academy players who play with Chicago Fire II. Gonzalez's experience provides tangible examples of professionalism that will directly impact the development of players in the Chicago Fire system.

"We are thrilled to be able to count on Omar to demonstrate the Club's standard and the requirements to succeed at the highest level," said Chicago Fire FC Sporting Director Gregg Broughton. "Chicago Fire II is made up of young players; usually, MLS clubs have looked for leadership on their MLS NEXT Pro team to come from a player who is finishing college.

"We wanted to look at things differently and find the right person, and Omar is 100 percent the right person. He lives his life ultra professionally, he prepares every day, he adds great enthusiasm to training sessions and he drives the standards. We saw that with the first team last year and we want him now to bring that to Chicago Fire II."

The FIFA World Cup veteran joins a staff led by Head Coach Mike Matkovich and that includes General Manager Alex Boler; Director of Goalkeeping, Academy & CFII Igor Dimov; Head of Physical Performance & Player Wellness, Academy & CFII Adam Grainger; Lead Performance Coach, Academy & CFII Eric Udelson; Athletic Trainer Napoleon Manley; Equipment Manager Tony Kladis; Sr. Manager of Football Operations Kevin Isaac; Head of Player Care & Well-Being Rachael Jankowsky; Language Coach Erick Hernández; and Head of Education Patrick Stanton.

"It's incredibly exciting to be able to take the next step of my career with the Chicago Fire," said González. "I am deeply grateful to Gregg Berhalter and the entire organization for the opportunity to learn from the Chicago Fire II coaching staff while sharing my experience with young players who are looking to make the jump from the Academy and MLS NEXT Pro to MLS. The game of soccer has given me so much over the course of my career. I'm both honored and thrilled to be able to share this passion with the next generation of players who are working hard to make their mark on the beautiful game."

González, 37, joined Chicago in February 2025 as a free agent and appeared in 12 regular season matches for the Men in Red. As a player, González participated in nearly 500 matches in various competitions across North America, including Major League Soccer and Liga MX, the FIFA Club World Cup, the Canadian Championship, Concacaf Champions League, U.S. Open Cup and Leagues Cup. During that stretch, González has won MLS Cup three times and the MLS Supporters' Shield twice with the LA Galaxy. He also won a Liga MX championship and the Concacaf Champions League with CF Pachuca. He was also named 2009 MLS Rookie of the Year after being drafted third overall in the 2009 MLS SuperDraft by the LA Galaxy.

At the international level, González earned 52 caps with the U.S. Men's National Team, including three appearances in the 2014 FIFA Men's World Cup in Brazil. With the USMNT, he also won the 2013 and 2017 Concacaf Gold Cups. González featured in 18 FIFA World Cup qualifying matches, including the 0-0 draw on March 26, 2013, against Mexico at the Estadio Azteca.







