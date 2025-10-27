Chicago Fire II Falls 5-3 in Extra Time to New York Red Bulls II in MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs

Published on October 26, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Chicago Fire II battle for the ball vs. New York Red Bulls II

Montclair, N.J. - Chicago Fire FC II fell 5-3 in added extra time against New York Red Bulls II in the Eastern Conference Semifinals of the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs at MSU Soccer Park. Forward Jason Shokalook recorded a playoff brace for the first time in Chicago Fire II history, preceding midfielder Sam Williams' first goal with the team.

The match kicked off with end-to-end action within the opening 10 minutes. The hosts tallied in the fifth minute when Rafael Mosquera recovered a turnover before passing to Andy Rojas, whose shot deflected through the Fire defense and in. But seconds after the restart, defender Jean Diouf lofted a pass to Shokalook, who took a touch before chipping the ball over the goalkeeper for the equalizer.

In the 25th minute, Roald Mitchell gave the Red Bulls the 2-1 lead. But again, the Fire answered back on a counter attack, when Shokalook pounced on a rebound to tie the match a second time. The Red Bulls would score once more in the 42nd minute, taking a 3-2 lead into halftime.

But eight minutes into the second half, the visitors tied for a third time. On a corner kick by midfielder David Poreba, Chicago Fire Academy defender Josue Pfrommer headed the ball into the top of the six-yard-box, where Williams finished for his first goal with Chicago Fire II across all competitions.

Despite further chances, both sides settled for a draw after 90 minutes of play, and again for the opening 15 minutes of added extra time. But the hosts finally broke through in the 111th, when Rojas tallied his second goal of the game. Chicago pushed for a fourth equalizer, but New York exploited the push with a counter attack goal to finish off the match and put an end to the Fire's 2025 campaign.

Box Score:

New York Bulls II 5:3 Chicago Fire FC II

Goals:

NY - Rojas (1) (Mosquera 1) (WATCH) 5'

CHI - Shokalook (1) (Diouf 1) (WATCH) 6'

NY - Mitchell (2) (Mina 1) (WATCH) 25'

CHI - Shokalook (2) (WATCH) 28'

NY - Collahuazo (1) (Worth 2) (WATCH) 42'

CHI - S. Williams (1) (Pfrommer 1) (WATCH) 53'

RBNY - Rojas (2) (Benedetti 2) (WATCH) 111'

RBNY - Jiménez (1) (Mosquera 2) (WATCH) 120' +2

Discipline:

RBNY - Mina (Yellow Card) 80'

CHI - Shokalook (Yellow Card) 89'

RBNY - Rojas (Yellow Card) 97'

CHI - Diouf (Yellow Card) 102'

Chicago Fire FC II: GK Molenda, D Fleming (Capt.), D Pfrommer (Berg, 112'), D Fleming, D Kanyane, D Nagle, M S. Williams, M Poreba, F Borso (Boltz, 112'), F Shokalook, F Nigg

Substitutes not used: GK Pratt, M Herrera, M Turdean, M Calle, F Napoe, F B. Williams

New York Red Bulls II: GK Causey, D Mina, D Gutierrez, D Colllahuazo, D Dos Santos (Ofori, 106'), M Benedetti (Rosborough, 117'), M Mehmeti (capt.), M Worth, F Mosquera, F Mitchell (Jiménez, 71'), F Rojas

Substitutes not used: GK Szewczyk, D Schwarz, M Modelo, M Rodriguez, M Nelich, M Scuro

Stats Summary: RBNY / CHI

Shots: 24 / 12

Shots on Goal: 8 / 9

Passing Accuracy: 81.8% / 70.4%

Saves: 6 / 3

Corners: 9 / 6

Fouls: 18 / 17

Offsides: 7 / 0

Referee: Benjamin Meyer

Assistant Referee 1: Zachary McWhorter

Assistant Referee 2: Christian Little

Fourth Official: Thomas Snyder

