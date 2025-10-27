MNUFC2 March into Western Conference Final with 2-0 Road Win over St. Louis City2

Published on October 26, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Minnesota United FC 2 News Release







ST. LOUIS - MNUFC2 secured their place in the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Western Conference Final after defeating St. Louis CITY2, 2-0, on the road Sunday night at Energizer Park in St. Louis, Missouri. Behind first-half heroics from forward Logan Dorsey and a late insurance goal from winger Darius Randell, the Twos showcased their composure and defensive discipline to earn the club's first-ever appearance in the conference final.

4'- MNUFC2 forward Troy Putt earned the Twos their first shot on target on the night. The New Zealand youth international controlled the ball just atop the St. Louis CITY2 goalkeeper's box before dribbling through the legs of a CITY2 defender before firing off a close-range shot that was saved.

17' (1-0) - Twos' forward Logan Dorsey opened the scoring when he chipped CITY2 goalkeeper Christian Olivares off a volley inside the home side's 18-yard box. Defender Alpha Kabia sent a ball over top of the pitch and into the MNUFC2 attacking third, where it connected perfectly with Dorsey. Dorsey then ripped the shot that sailed over the keeper and into the net.

26' - CITY2 created a dangerous chance from inside MNUFC2's penalty area. Forward Emil Jaaskelainen quickly gained possession and took a close-range shot, but was blocked by Kabia to stifle the opportunity.

37' - Jaaskelainen drilled another shot from inside MNUFC2's box after gaining possession and quickly turning toward the net. His shot was on target, but Twos' goalkeeper Kayne Rizvanovich made the stop.

57' - First Team midfielder Alexis Fariña received possession in the attacking third, where he chipped the ball over for Dorsey. Dorsey then attempted a volley but the attempt went just wide of the right post.

69' - After Wan Kuzain obtained possession of the ball, he played Mykhi Joyner on the left side inside the penalty area. Joyner took a left-footed shot after taking a touch, but goalkeeper Kayne Rizvanovich was able to get a hand to send it out wide of the net for a corner.

80' (2-0) - After midfielder Curt Calov sent in a corner kick, Darius Randell, sitting on top of the six-yard box, was able to easily redirect the ball with his head and find the back of the net to double the lead.

90' + 1' - MNUFC2 continued to threaten when forward Muba Nour gained possession near the top of the six-yard box, but his attempt was collected by Olivares.

GOALS

1-0 MNUFC2 - Logan Dorsey (Alpha Kabia) - 17'

2-0 MNUFC2 - Darius Radell (Curt Calov) - 80'

DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY

MNUFC2 - Kieran Chandler (caution) - 74'

STL2 - Caden Glover (caution) - 84'

MNUFC2 - Roman Torres (caution) - 90'+2'

NOTABLE STATS

11 - MNUFC2 forward Logan Dorsey's goal in tonight's match was his 11th on the season (across all competitions). Dorsey has now set the team's record for most goals in a single season since MNUFC2 began play in 2022.

1 - MNUFC2 advanced to the Western Conference Final for the first time in club history.

1 - Goalkeeper Kayne Rizvanovich posted the club's first-ever playoffs clean sheet, notably on his 18th birthday.

TEAM LEADERS (All Competitions; Updated through Oct. 26, 2025)

Goals - Logan Dorsey (11)

Assists - Curt Calov (8)

Saves - Kayne Rizvanovich (51)

Wins - Kayne Rizvanovich (9)

Shutouts - Kayne Rizvanovich (3)

LINEUPS:

MNUFC2 XI: GK Kayne Rizvanovich; D Britton Fischer, Babacar Niang © (Anderson Farris 63'), Alpha Kabia; M Kieran Chandler, Alexis Fariña (Curt Calov 73'), Roman Torres, Momoh Kamara, Loic Mesanvi; F Logan Dorsey (Darius Randell 73'), Troy Putt (Muba Nour 89')

Substitutes Not Used: GK Kai Zeruhn; D Kisa Kiingi, Justin Sosnouski; M Kage Romanshyn Jr.

St. Louis CITY2 XI: GK Christian Olivares; D Tyson Pearce, Cameron Cilley, Gabriel Mikina©, Miguel Perez; (Dida Armstrong 73') M Seth Antwi, Mykhi Joyner, Wan Kuzain, Brendan McSorley, Matteo Kidd (Caden Glover 59'); F Emil Jaaskelainen

Substitutes Not Used: GK Colin Welsh; D Lorenzo Cornelius; M Evan Carlock, Lucas Demitra, Emiliano Chavez; F Chidube Nwankwo, Alexander Jundt

MNUFC2 POST GAME QUOTE SHEET

HEAD COACH JEREMY HALL

On his initial thoughts following this victory...

"Obviously, really excited. I thought the guys gave everything, so just really happy for those guys. We were well-prepared. We knew exactly what St. Louis [CITY2] was going to do. They're obviously a really good team, with a very distinct style in what they do. They're really good in transition, really good in attacking set pieces. And we executed the game plan and the guys really defended and we grinded and we talked about suffering, and we did that again. And so we're obviously really excited to go onto the next round. With that, we know we have another opponent ahead of us, whether it's Colorado [Rapids 2] or San Jose [The Town FC], that's going to give us some more problems. And we just want to continue doing this thing, man. We have a great group of guys, a bunch of fighters, a bunch of great players, and just happy for them."

On how the team's identity was shown in tonight's match...

"Well first and foremost, I am not too old, but I am just a little bit old school in the sense that you have to impose your game to be able to play football. For us to come in and fight against a team like this, who fights and is such a good team, we knew if we didn't do that then it was going to be another long night for us. Our boys fought really well all game. And then from there the football takes over. We had some really good moments. We scored some great goals. We were able to beat their press a number of different times. They probably could've scored one or two more. Our game changes. We kind of just read the situation and whatever the opponent is giving you, we do the opposite. I am just really happy with the boys that they identified that and, like I said, grind and find a way to win."

On the most challenging thing in tonight's match...

"To be honest on a night like this I thought our boys in every facet were really good. We played St. Louis [CITY2] three times previously, and they've scored on set pieces, whether it's a corner or free kick. They beat us in transition and we were able to stop some really dangerous players. They're a really strong team. A lot of first team players, good players, experienced players and we showed up from minute one. And second half, they came out and they started throwing things at us and we kind of just buckled down and weathered that storm. Darius [Randell] came on and got the second [goal]. Again, I am just happy for the guys. They find a way to win. We live to play another game."

On how Logan Dorsey's goal made him feel...

"Just super happy for Logan individually. He had to come off last game because he got hurt, and he's a fighter, he's a warrior. He was texting me that night like, 'I'm going to play the next game' And he did everything that he needed to do to get ready. Kyle [Bahr] did an unbelievable job to get him ready for this game, and he was up for it. He's created chances all season. He's scored amazing goals all year. And, for him to get a goal like that in this kind of stage, in this kind of environment, was just special. Still early. We know we were still in for it. We kind of poked a big bear, but our boys fought all night."

On having a preference of an opponent for the Western Conference Final...

"We've obviously had a good run at Colorado [Rapids 2], which makes it even more difficult to have to play them a fourth time. It's a really good team, a really experienced team, and a really good coach. Eric Bushey's done an unbelievable job with those guys. And then Dan [DeGeer] with The Town [FC] has done a great job as well. And they present different types of problems and have a different style. But two really good teams. We have to go on the road again, in tough environments, but after us getting two wins back-to-back, we're excited for it, and, and we told the guys, we're, we're not done. I'm really proud of these guys because everybody looks at St. Louis [CITY2], 'Oh number one team this, this, this, this.' Yeah, they're a good team, but so are we. We're a really good team and I was really confident going into the game. And we know it's going to be another tough one next week, but we're up for it."

On what the locker room was like right after the game ended...

"Just happy for the guys. They put everything into it. When we qualified for the playoffs, we spoke to the guys and we met and we said, 'We have a five-week season now." We had two weeks before that first game against [Real] Monarchs, and we wanted to play all five weeks. We wanted it to be meaningful. We talked about these opportunities that don't come around often. We have a special group and we want to really enjoy this moment and really give everything. And it was, I don't want to say a sigh of relief, because we were confident going into it, but just a really proud moment as a coach to see those guys before the game, at halftime, after the game, the smiles on their face, but still no sign of complacency. They're ready for the next one. We know we have to get to work, and we're excited for that."

FORWARD LOGAN DORSEY

On his overall thoughts on tonight's victory...

"I mean, it's great. At the start of the season, we knew it was a special group. From day one of preseason, we knew these guys were going to take it. We can go all the way with this. I mean, this is just a start. We've got two games left, and we're all buzzing. We're all pumped for it."

On the fight the whole season and what made the difference tonight with that fight...

"That's a good question. I mean, I think when we qualified for playoffs in Colorado I said we were forming an identity. And the identity came through again. So, the identity of that going up early and being hard to beat, that's something that we take a lot of pride in. And you see it on the field and if you watch us in training, you'd see it in training this is what we work on. So, finding an identity at this point in the season is an amazing thing, and we just have to keep focusing on that. Keep focusing on what we do well."

On what he saw when he scored his goal, the first of the match...

"It was a great ball from Alpha [Kabia]. I believe we played it in and I got a good touch on it, and I saw that the other center back wasn't following me as well as I thought he was, and I saw the goalie out, so from there, it was just to get a strike on it."

On what he found challenging about playing in the rain today...

"I love playing in the rain. It's easy for me, and in a beautiful field, and a beautiful atmosphere, so for me, there was no problem. For the guys, I'm sure there was no problem as well."

On the journey of being forced to play as a visitor for the journey to the final...

"We're not focused on that. We're focused on... we're going to celebrate for a little bit. We're going to enjoy this moment, and then as soon as we get back to work on Monday or Tuesday we're going to focus on the next opponent. It'll be on the road, but that's no problem for us. We know what we're doing."

On any preference or any thought about the next opponent to face in the Conference Final...

"We're not focused on it. Two good sides in The Town [FC] or Colorado [Rapids2]. I'm from Colorado, so it'd be fun to go home, but two great sides, and we're not focused on that. We're just focused on what we're going to do, and, and continue sticking to our identity."

On what the locker room energy was like post winning...

"Oh, man. We've worked so hard as a group, and it's tough sometimes. It's not smoothe the whole season, and it's a long season. It feels good. It's a big sigh of relief and a big excitement for everybody, and everybody is working so hard and we're coming together as a team. We're becoming so close, and I'm just proud of everybody. Proud of all the guys."







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from October 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.