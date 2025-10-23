MNUFC2 Midfielder Momoh Kamara Earns Caf Men's Young Player of the Year 2025 Nomination

Published on October 23, 2025

Minnesota United FC 2 News Release







GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - MNUFC2 midfielder Momoh Kamara on October 20 was named as one of the 10 nominees for the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Men's Young Player of the Year 2025 award, an award that is part of the CAF's recognition and celebration of the African continent's top performers among players, coaches, clubs and national teams in 2025.

"I am truly honored to be considered as one of the top young African players this year," said midfielder Momoh Kamara. "This year has been a strong one for me, and I am grateful to those that have helped me find success throughout 2025, including all of my coaches, teammates and my family; their support is truly impactful in many ways."

"We are proud of Momoh and are thrilled to hear that he earned this nomination from the CAF, where he now ranks among the best young African soccer players in 2025. Momoh has accomplished many things on the field this year, and he continues to grow as a player with MNUFC2 and with the Sierra Leone national team," said MNUFC Chief Soccer Officer and Sporting Director Khaled El-Ahmad. "This is a testament to our good environment and scouting as we look to acquire talent across the globe. We congratulate Momoh for earning this nomination, and regardless of who wins the final award, we celebrate this accomplishment."

The Sierra Leone international midfielder joined MNUFC2 this season on loan from Mattia Football Club, and since his arrival to Minnesota in May, he has played an impactful role both for the Sierra Leone senior and youth national teams, along with MNUFC2 during the club's historic season.

With the Twos, Kamara has made 12 game appearances, scoring four goals and providing two assists across all competitions so far in 2025. The midfielder notably scored the game-winning goal for MNUFC2 in the team's first-ever MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs match on Oct. 19.

Internationally, Kamara competed alongside fellow MNUFC2 teammate, Alpha Kabia, at the 2025 U20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). Through the four matches of the group stage, Kamara scored four goals - notably including a hat trick against Egypt on April 30 - also earning a Best XI honors for the tournament, and winning the Golden Boot. The midfielder also capped with the senior team throughout multiple international windows in 2025, primarily for CAF 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier group stage games, making appearances in six matches and notching a goal against Ethiopia in September.

A panel of experts made up of CAF Technical & Development Committee members, experienced coaches, CAF Legends and selected media representatives decided on 10 nominees for each category considering the performance in all competitions, with the period under consideration of being January 6 to October 15, 2025.







