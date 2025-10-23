Huntsville City FC to Travel for Eastern Conference Semi Final Matchup against Philidelphia Union II

Published on October 23, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Huntsville City Football Club News Release







Huntsville City Football Club will travel north to face Philadelphia Union II in the Eastern Conference Semifinal on Saturday, Oct. 25, with kickoff set for 5 p.m. CT.

The Boys in Blue continue their postseason run as they fight for a spot in the Eastern Conference Final. A win on Saturday, paired with a Chicago Fire FC II victory, would secure Huntsville City FC its first ever home playoff match at Wicks Family Field.

For fans who can't make the trip to Philadelphia, Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium will host the club's first ever playoff watch party, with the match broadcast live on the big screen inside the stadium.

Before kickoff, fans are encouraged to attend Fan Fest 2025, a free admission event taking place from 2-7 p.m. The celebration will feature up to 75% off merchandise, $5 Yellowhammer draft beers, free play on the field, and appearances from Marshall the Cosmic Goat. Guests can also enjoy giveaways, including a signed jersey and soccer ball.

Festivities will continue through the end of the match, creating a full day experience for fans in the Rocket City to rally behind the Boys in Blue. Fans can stay up to date by following Huntsville City FC on social media.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from October 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.