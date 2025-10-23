John Hackworth Named 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Coach of the Year

St Louis CITY2 Interim Head Coach John Hackworth has been named the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Coach of the Year after guiding the club to the top position in the regular season table, both in the Western Conference and nationwide.

Hackworth assumed the interim head coach role on May 27 following David Critchley's appointment as interim head coach with the first team. Since his first match in the role on June 4, Hackworth, along with assistant coaches Dale Schilly and Sean Reynolds and CITY2 staff, led the team to finish with 11 wins, one loss, and five draws (11-1-5), with the team picking up 42 points during their league record 18-match unbeaten streak.

"While honored to receive this award, it is more of a reflection of the players, staff, and everyone who has helped this team succeed this season, including the work Critch and Baggio Hušidić accomplished earlier this year," said Interim Head Coach John Hackworth. "This team has demonstrated resilience, belief, and commitment to each other all season and I am proud of every single one of them."

CITY2 had their most successful campaign to date under Hackworth's tutelage, finishing with a 17-5-6 record, earning a club record 62 points, scoring a club record 60 goals, and earning first place in MLS NEXT Pro. CITY2 ended the season tied for most regulation wins (17) and fewest losses (five) in the league as well. The club allowed the second fewest number of goals in the Western Conference (37) and tied for second place in clean sheets (eight). Additionally, CITY2 won the most road victories in the league with nine in 2025.

Throughout the year, there has been progress across the club's development pathway, with academy players seeing time with CITY2 and current CITY2 players earning opportunities with the first team.

Hackworth joined St. Louis CITY SC in 2021 and has held multiple roles within the club including leading CITY2's inaugural MLS NEXT Pro team to the 2022 Cup Final. Hackworth was one of three finalists for the award alongside Dan DeGeer of The Town FC and Ryan Richter of Philadelphia Union II.

After defeating Ventura County FC 3-0 in the Conference Quarterfinal last Sunday, Hackworth and St Louis CITY2 face Minnesota United FC 2 in the MLS NEXT Pro Western Conference Semifinal on Sunday, October 26 at 5 p.m. CT at Energizer Park. The match will be streamed on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, and fans can purchase tickets here.







