St Louis CITY2 Welcomes Minnesota United FC 2 to Energizer Park for 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Western Conference Semifinal

Published on October 24, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

St. Louis City SC 2 News Release







St Louis CITY2 continues their playoff run against Minnesota United FC 2 at Energizer Park in the MLS NEXT Pro Western Conference Semifinal on Sunday, October 26. The match will kick off at 5:00 p.m. CT and will be streamed on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

CITY2 defeated Ventura County FC 3-0 last Sunday, advancing to the Western Conference Semifinal. St. Louis got on the board quick in the third minute with an own goal from a Ventura County defender. Brendan McSorley bagged two goals six minutes apart (81' and 87') and earned his first professional playoff brace, propelling CITY2 to the win.

Through four career MLS NEXT Pro playoff appearances, McSorley has six goal contributions (four goals, two assists). Christian Olivares earned his first career playoff clean sheet. Tyson Pearce and Emil Jääskeläinen recorded their first assists of the postseason.

St Louis and Minnesota faced each other three times this season with their first meeting coming on May 15 in Minnesota with Mykhi Joyner scoring a brace and Miguel Perez notching the game winner. The teams met in July at Energizer Park with CITY2 earning a 4-0 shutout which featured goals from McSorley, Perez, Cam Cilley, and Caden Glover. CITY2 hosted MNUFC2 in September drawing 1-1, before St Louis won the penalty shootout 3-2. Sunday's match will be the first time the clubs will play each other in the playoffs.

Minnesota defeated the four seed team, Real Monarchs, on the road last Sunday, earning a 2-1 comeback win. In their last 10 matches of the regular season, MNUFC2 dropped two matches, falling to Real Monarchs and North Texas SC.







