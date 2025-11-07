St. Louis CITY SC Homegrown Forward Mykhi Joyner Called up to U.S. U-21 Men's Youth National Team Camp

Published on November 7, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

St. Louis CITY SC Homegrown forward Mykhi Joyner has been called up to the U.S. U-21 MNT camp in Denmark and Serbia, taking place from November 10-19. The international training camp will be led by Head Coach, Michael Morris. This is the sixth call-up of Joyner's youth national team career with the United States and his first with the U-21's. Joyner and the U-21's will face Denmark on November 14 and Serbia on November 18 with both matches kicking off at 11 a.m. CT.

Joyner made 13 appearances with the first team in 2025, highlighted by scoring his first career MLS goal against Houston Dynamo back on August 30.

For St Louis CITY2, the Bloomington, Illinois native was involved in 18 goals for CITY2 (15 goals, three assists) through 18 games this season. Joyner recently was named to the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Best XI, and he is only the second player to earn multiple Best XI honors in League history (Jack Lynn - ORL, 2022-2023). Joyner led MLSNP in penalty goals with a perfect nine for nine.







