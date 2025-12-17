St Louis CITY2 Announces 2025 End of Season Roster Decisions

Published on December 17, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

St. Louis City SC 2 News Release







St Louis CITY2 has announced end-of-season roster decisions ahead of the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season.

Eight players are out of contract: Dida Armstrong, Ryan Becher, Cam Cilley, Lucas Demitra, Larsen Hackworth, Matteo Kidd, Wan Kuzain, and Gabriel Mikina.

The club declined 2026 contract options for Emil Jääskeläinen and Colin Welsh. Welsh is currently in negotiations with the club on a potential return in 2026.

St Louis CITY2 will continue to add players to the roster this offseason as the club prepares to compete in MLS NEXT Pro in 2026. CITY2 would like to thank all of the non-returning players for their commitment and service to the club.







