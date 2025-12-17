Atlanta United 2 Announces Three New Signings

Published on December 17, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Atlanta United 2 News Release







ATLANTA - Atlanta United 2 today announced its first new signings for the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season. Forward Liam Butts, defender Daniel Chica and winger Cameron Dunbar all signed one-year deals with a club option for 2027.

"We are excited to add Liam, Daniel and Cameron to our roster for the upcoming season," said ATL UTD 2 head coach Jose Silva. "All three players will add quality and depth to our roster. We're happy to bring Liam back to the organization after previously spending time in our Academy. He is coming off an excellent season scoring goals at the MLS NEXT Pro level. Daniel was one of the best center backs in NEXT Pro last year with Carolina Core, helping them reach the playoffs. Cameron brings MLS experience to our young team and he is a pure winger who will help us break defensive lines."

Butts, 24, was born in Lawrenceville, Ga., and is a former Atlanta United Academy member. He excelled last season for New England Revolution II scoring 13 goals in 24 matches played. That mark ranked tied for sixth in the MLS NEXT Pro goal scoring charts in the regular season. He added three assists to give him 16 goal contributions in just over 1,500 minutes played. During the 2024 season, Butts scored five goals in five starts for Revolution II. The center forward represents Guyana on the international level and has made two senior caps for his country.

Chica, 23, comes to Atlanta after two seasons with Carolina Core FC. The Leesburg, Va., native already brings three years of professional experience despite his young age. After two years at George Mason University, Chica started his professional career at Loudon United FC in 2023. After a season at Lexington SC in 2024, Chica then joined Carolina Core last season. He made 40 appearances across all competitions totaling over 3,000 minutes played. He helped CCFC make the MLS NEXT Pro playoffs and scored one goal and added one assist.

Dunbar, 23, joins ATL UTD 2 after three seasons with Orange County SC from the USL Championship. The Carson, Calif., native is a former LA Galaxy academy product who brings MLS experience with him. Dunbar played for both LA Galaxy and Minnesota United and made a combined 20 MLS appearances. The versatile attacker joined Orange County SC in 2023 on loan before making the move permanent the following offseason. He's totaled 11 goal contributions in all competitions for Orange County SC.

Player Profile

Name: Liam Butts

Position: Forward

Height: 6-2

Birthdate: Feb. 20, 2001 (24)

Birthplace: Lawrenceville, Georgia

Citizenship: United States, Guyana

Transaction: Atlanta United 2 signs Liam Butts to a contract for the 2026 season with an option for 2027 on Dec. 17, 2025.

Player Profile

Name: Daniel Chica

Position: Defender

Height: 6-2

Birthdate: Feb. 18, 2002 (23)

Birthplace: Leesburg, Virginia

Citizenship: United States

Transaction: Atlanta United 2 signs Daniel Chica to a contract for the 2026 season with an option for 2027 on Dec. 17, 2025.

Player Profile

Name: Cameron Dunbar

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5-4

Birthdate: Oct. 22, 2002 (23)

Birthplace: Carson, California

Citizenship: United States

Transaction: Atlanta United 2 signs Cameron Dunbar to a contract for the 2026 season with an option for 2027 on Dec. 17, 2025.

Atlanta United 2 Roster (as of Dec. 17, 2025):

Goalkeepers (2): James Donaldson, Jonathan Ransom

Defenders (3): Daniel Chica, Toto Majub, Kaiden Moore

Midfielders (3): Cameron Dunbar, Ignacio Suarez-Couri, Moises Tablante

Forwards (3): Liam Butts, Arif Kovac, Patrick Weah







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from December 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.