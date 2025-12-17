Carolina Core FC Announces Returning Players for 2026 Season

December 17, 2025

HIGH POINT, NC - Carolina Core FC is excited to announce the following players returning to the CORE for the 2026 season: Msunguchi Alenga (midfielder), Corey Lundeen (midfielder), Mohamed Diakite (midfielder), Jesus Ibarra(forward), Anthony Sumo (forward), Anthony Pineda (forward).

Each of these individuals played an important role in Carolina Core FC's progress and identity, bringing consistency, competitiveness, and commitment throughout the season. Their return provides a strong foundation as the club continues to build toward sustained success in 2026.

The returning midfield group of Alenga, Lundeen, and Diakite adds stability, versatility, and experience in the center of the park, while Ibarra, Sumo, and Pineda strengthen the attacking unit with their pace, creativity, and goal-scoring presence. Together, this core group reflects the club's focus on continuity and the development of players who embody the values and culture of Carolina Core FC.

Head Coach Donovan Ricketts shared his thoughts on the returning players: "Bringing this group back was an important step for us. They understand our standards, our style of play, and the responsibility that comes with representing Carolina Core FC. Their commitment to development and the progress they made last season gives us a strong foundation as we go into 2026."

Additional roster announcements will be made in the coming weeks as the club finalizes preparations for the 2026 season.







