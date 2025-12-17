Revolution II Sign Forward Myles Morgan

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - New England Revolution II has signed forward Myles Morgan to a one-year MLS NEXT Pro professional contract for the 2026 season, pending receipt of his P-1 Visa and International Transfer Certificate (ITC).

Morgan, 20, joins New England's developmental team following time spent with Canadian Premier League and MLS NEXT Pro clubs. Most recently, Morgan logged seven goals and three assists over 26 appearances for Valour FC. Morgan concluded the 2025 season as the team's leading scorer, highlighted by a hat trick in a 5-2 victory over Vancouver FC on September 5. Morgan also featured in two Canadian Championship matches.

Prior to Valour, the Toronto native spent time in MLS NEXT Pro with Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2, recording two goals and one assist across 21 regular season appearances in the 2024 campaign. In 2023, Morgan launched his professional career with his hometown club, Toronto FC II, in July 2023, netting two goals across nine outings. Morgan had joined the Toronto FC Academy in 2022.

On the international stage, Morgan owns five goals in six appearances for the Canada Under-20 Men's National Team. In February 2024, he earned his first international call-up for Concacaf U-20 Championship Qualifiers, registering a hat trick in the team's 8-0 victory over Dominica. Morgan later suited up for three starts in the Concacaf U-20 championship, scoring one goal to help Canada reach the quarterfinals.

TRANSACTION: New England Revolution II sign forward Myles Morgan to an MLS NEXT Pro professional contract through the 2026 season on Dec. 17, 2025.

MYLES MORGAN

Position: Forward

Date of Birth: June 20, 2005 (Toronto, Ontario)

Height: 5-11

Weight: 180

Hometown: Pickering, Ontario

Nationality: Canada

How Acquired: Signed by Revolution II on Dec. 17, 2025.







