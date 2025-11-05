Revolution II Announce Year-End Roster Status

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - New England Revolution II announced the team's year-end roster decisions following the conclusion of the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro season. Revolution II enter the offseason with seven players under contract for the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro campaign, after exercising three player options and declining two.

Revolution II exercised the one-year contract options on midfielder Joe Buck, defender Gabe Dahlin and forward Sharod George for 2026. Revolution II also re-signed forward Jayden Da and goalkeeper JD Gunn to new one-year professional contracts for the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season. Midfielder Cristiano Oliveira and defender Chris Mbai-Assem are both under contract with the club for 2026.

The club declined contract options for forwards Damorney Hutchinson and Michael Tsicoulias. The following seven players will be out of contract at the end of 2025: defender Hesron Barry, forward Liam Butts, midfielder Gevork Diarbian, forward Marcos Dias, forward Alex Monis, defender Victor Souza, and goalkeeper Max Weinstein. Out-of-contract players could remain with the club if new agreements are reached.

Additionally, Revolution II Head Coach Richie Williams's contract, which runs through the end of 2025, will not be renewed. Williams first joined the Revolution in 2019 and spent five seasons as an assistant coach with the first team, before taking the helm at the club's MLS NEXT Pro side for the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

Per MLS NEXT Pro roster guidelines, the Revolution II roster can be comprised of up to 35 players with 30 roster spots filled with professional players, including International and Domestic players, and players on loan, while 11 roster slots may be filled with amateur players. The 2025 MLS NEXT Pro campaign saw a single-season club-record 13 Revolution Academy products make their professional debuts with New England's second team, bringing the total to 52 current or former Academy players who have launched their professional careers with Revolution II over the team's first six seasons.







